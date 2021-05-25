Pioneers fall 7-4 to Casper in season opener

The Western Nebraska Pioneers kicked off its season on Tuesday with an opening day 7-4 loss to the Casper Horseheads.

After two scoreless innings, the Pioneers got on the board first when JT Waldon scored an unearned run on an error by Casper.

The Horseheads answered with two runs in the top of the fourth inning. Ryan Callahan and Jake Baker crossed the plate for Casper.

Casper extended its lead with five more runs in the top of the seventh.

Western Nebraska staged a rally scoring a run in the last three innings to come within three runs of Casper.

Caden Edwards scored in the seventh. In the bottom of the eighth, Jake English slapped a single to bring in Cade McGee for the score.’

In the bottom of the ninth with bases loaded, Bryan Webb drew the walk with Waldon again scoring for the Pioneers.

English and Waldon led the Pioneers in batting. English went 2-for-5 with an RBI. Waldon was 2-for-3 and an RBI.

Pitcher Carson Ohl picked up the loss. Ohl pitched for 3 innings and sitting down six Casper Horsehead batters. Teddy Broxterman relieved Ohl in the third fanning three batters in two innings of work.