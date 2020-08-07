Pioneers game rescheduled for Saturday doubleheader

The Pioneers' Gabe Togia plays with fans after the game against Hastings was postponed after a water main broke flooding the outfield on Friday, Aug. 7. The game was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader for Saturday, Aug. 8. The first game starts at 5 p.m.

 MARK REIN/Star-Herald

