Antonio Garcia was in the right place at the right time.
Garcia, who played for the Pioneers during their championship season in 2018, decided to stop in Gering midway through the season on his way back to Lawrence, Kansas, to talk to Western Nebraska Pioneers owner Chuck Heeman.
Garcia ended up being an assistant for the Pioneers for half of this season. Current Pioneers coach Ryan Sires was an assistant at Yakima Valley Junior College, but found out that he was named an assistant coach for a four-year college. Coaching at a four-year school is a year-round commitment, so Sires had to step down as the Pioneers coach.
Heeman announced before the Sunday, Aug. 16 game that he has signed Garcia, who is a graduate assistant at the University of Kansas, to be the Pioneers' coach next summer.
Sires said he is grateful for the opportunity to be Western Nebraska’s head coach this summer.
“I’m excited for a new opportunity,” he said. “I’ve loved time my in Yakima. I loved my time here in western Nebraska, but I had an opportunity that is going to help me get to where I want to be in my coaching career.”
He said it was a rewarding experience being the Pioneers' coach this summer.
“I’ve loved every second being in western Nebraska this summer. I love my host family. I love the community. I love the Expedition League and every single guy who was in a Pioneers' uniform this summer. It’s just been a blast,” he said.
During the college season, Garcia is a graduate assistant for the University of Kansas baseball team.
“I played three years at the University of Kansas before being medically disqualified,” he said. “I’m just starting my career on the other side of the lines and I’m really excited for the opportunity.
"I made a big move to the Midwest to play at a big school. That’s really what I wanted to do and was one of my dreams as a kid. Now I just want to continue to stay in the game.”
Garcia said being the Pioneers' coach will be a big stepping stone for him.
“It’s a really big opportunity for me and I hope to take advantage of it as I continue to move forward in my coach journey.”
Garcia said he hope to eventually move up to being a head coach.
“I have two years as a graduate assistant as I get my master’s in sports management at KU, so I’ve got a little bit of time to go. Hopefully, at one point, I will get (that opportunity). That’s where I see myself in the future.”
Garcia said the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the team this season.
“It definitely (hurt the team) as far as scheduling and getting players,” he said. “I’m sure it was really hard. I wasn’t a part of that process because I came late during the season.”
Garcia hopes to get the Pioneers back on track next summer.
“When I was here in 2018, we won a lot,” he said. “I hope to bring a winning team back so we can get another championship for the fans.”
