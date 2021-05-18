Pioneers in need of host families

The Western Nebraska Pioneers season is just six days away and is still in need of five to six host families.
Mayra Heeman, co-owner of the Pioneers, said they don’t have a lot of requirements to be a host family for a player or one of their interns.
“The only requirement that we ask of the host families is that they provide a room for either a player or intern — a safe haven for the player and interns to come to when they’re in town,” she said.
The players will need a place to stay when they’re in town, but host families aren’t responsible for feeding or giving players or interns a ride to the ballpark, Heeman said.
“They’re not responsible for feeding the players, although they always do. They’re also not responsible for transporting that player if we have a player or an intern who comes in without a vehicle. I always tell the host families, please do not lend them your vehicles because the legal ramifications for an accident are horrendous,” she said.
Being a host family comes with perks, Heeman said.
“In exchange (for being a host family), what we do — because we’re sold out of the reserve section seating — we are giving general admission season tickets for the host family, and the members of their household. For instance, if it’s a couple and they have three kids, they get five tickets,” she said.
They also get discounts at the ballpark. Host families get 25% off of concessions and merchandise, Heeman said.
“We also do get-togethers at the ballpark. They get a VIP invitation to the ballpark with the host families, the players, the interns and our staff. It’s a special day, For instance, on (May 24). We’re going to invite them to the ballpark. They will have seating at the party deck. We’re going to cook for them. We’re doing a fundraiser for the Scottsbluff Legion baseball program.”
The gathering on May 24 for host families will be informal, Heeman said. At the gathering, host families will get goodie bags that include there badges and season tickets.
“We’re always trying to find new ways of appreciating our host families,” she said. “We always tell them that without them, there’s no way we could do what we do.”
Another perk is the bond host families develop with the players, Heeman said.
“It doesn’t last just the season, it goes beyond that. I always tell the whole families, in a couple of years down the road, you’re going to see our players that came through little Gering, Nebraska playing in the Majors,” she said.
The Pioneers have already had a player who was drafted by a team in Major League Baseball. Pitcher Jeff Hakanson was picked by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 draft. They also had seven players make the major from the team they owned in Medford, Oregon.
The families of the players also develop a bond with the host families, Heeman said. She estimated 90% of families come to watch their kids play, and get to meet the host family.
“I always encourage the players’ parents to establish communication with the host family as soon as they get my email telling you where your son’s going to be staying this summer. That has worked out really well,” she said.
Anybody interested in becoming a host family can email Heeman at mayra@wnpioneers.com, or call 308-633-BALL (2255).