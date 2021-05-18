Pioneers in need of host families

They also get discounts at the ballpark. Host families get 25% off of concessions and merchandise, Heeman said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We also do get-togethers at the ballpark. They get a VIP invitation to the ballpark with the host families, the players, the interns and our staff. It’s a special day, For instance, on (May 24). We’re going to invite them to the ballpark. They will have seating at the party deck. We’re going to cook for them. We’re doing a fundraiser for the Scottsbluff Legion baseball program.”

The gathering on May 24 for host families will be informal, Heeman said. At the gathering, host families will get goodie bags that include there badges and season tickets.

“We’re always trying to find new ways of appreciating our host families,” she said. “We always tell them that without them, there’s no way we could do what we do.”

Another perk is the bond host families develop with the players, Heeman said.

“It doesn’t last just the season, it goes beyond that. I always tell the whole families, in a couple of years down the road, you’re going to see our players that came through little Gering, Nebraska playing in the Majors,” she said.