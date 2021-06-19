Pioneers move into first with win over Hastings

The Western Nebraska Pioneers won their sixth straight and their ninth game in the last 10 outings as they won 11-5 over the Hastings Sodbusters Saturday night at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.
Saturday’s win and Fremont Moos loss moved bigger as the Pioneers moved a half game into first place. The winner of the division in the first half of the season will automatically qualify for the playoffs in August.
Western Nebraska head coach Antonio Garcia said this team played well today and it was crucial they got the win.
“That is awesome with 10 games left in the first half, and the first half is a big deal because the winner of the first half clinches a playoff spot,” Garcia said. “We have 10 games and we control our own destiny now. If we keep winning, we will find ourselves in the playoffs and that is what we came here to do. We want to work really hard in the next 10 games to stay in first place.”
The two squads will be back at it on Sunday with a 4:30 p.m. first pitch in a came that the Pioneers will wear special Festival of Hope T-shirts, which can be bid on through the Western Nebraska Pioneer dash app.
Garcia said the team did everything they needed to get the win.
“We swung the bats awesome and took the opportunities they gave us and ran with them,” he said. “We had some really good at bats early in the game. We have been a really good team answering back when they put up some runs. The team is pretty resilient and gritty, and we found a way to win tonight.”
Both teams scored a run in the first. The Sodbusters’ Cole Dawson scored on a Jack Hammond double.
Western Nebraska answered with a run in the bottom of the first. Jarred Mazzaferro singled and scored on a JT Waldon single.
Neither team scored again until the fifth when Hastings scored twice on three hits. The Sodbusters scored on a wild pitch to take a 2-1 lead and then Cole Dawson scored on a Justin McGuigan single for a 3-1 lead.
The Pioneers answered with four runs on three hits. Clay Cutter and Smelko each had back-to-back singles and both would score to tie the game. Mazzaferro would later score to put the Pioneers up 4-3 and then Cade McGee scored on a Alex Zerfess double for the 5-3 lead.
Western Nebraska added four more runs in the sixth on two hits. Smelko had a double to score two runs and then Smelko scored on a Mazzaferro double. Mazzaferro would come in to score on a passed ball to make it 9-3.
The Pioneers added two more in the seventh on no hits. Kelen Rutz and Cutter each earned walks and both would score on wild pitches for the 11-3 lead.
Hastings added two more in the eighth on just one hit to make it 11-5. The ninth proved interesting as Hastings loaded the after earning three walks. The Pioneer pitcher settled down and got the next three batters to all strikeout to get the win.
Western Nebraska finished with nine hits compared to six for Hastings. Smelko led the way with a 4-of-5 performance with a double, two runs scored, and two RBIs. Jarred Mazzaferro also had two hits with a double, three runs scored, and a RBI.
Hastings 100 020 020 – 5 6 1
Pioneers 100 044 20x – 11 9 2
WP – Michael Callia; LP – Treyton Scully.
2B – Pios (Eric Smelko, Jarred Mazzaferro, Alex Zerfass); Hastings (Jack Hammond).