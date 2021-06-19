Pioneers move into first with win over Hastings

The Western Nebraska Pioneers won their sixth straight and their ninth game in the last 10 outings as they won 11-5 over the Hastings Sodbusters Saturday night at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

Saturday’s win and Fremont Moos loss moved bigger as the Pioneers moved a half game into first place. The winner of the division in the first half of the season will automatically qualify for the playoffs in August.

Western Nebraska head coach Antonio Garcia said this team played well today and it was crucial they got the win.

“That is awesome with 10 games left in the first half, and the first half is a big deal because the winner of the first half clinches a playoff spot,” Garcia said. “We have 10 games and we control our own destiny now. If we keep winning, we will find ourselves in the playoffs and that is what we came here to do. We want to work really hard in the next 10 games to stay in first place.”

The two squads will be back at it on Sunday with a 4:30 p.m. first pitch in a came that the Pioneers will wear special Festival of Hope T-shirts, which can be bid on through the Western Nebraska Pioneer dash app.

Garcia said the team did everything they needed to get the win.