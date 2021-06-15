Pioneers race past Casper, 16-4

CASPER, Wyo. — The Western Nebraska Pioneers scored eight runs in the first inning and ran away with a 16-4 win over the Casper Horseheads on Tuesday, June 15.

Eric Smelko got the Pioneers started with a walk to start the game. After stealing second base, a wild pitch advanced him to third.

JT Waldon got the first RBI of the game with a single that plated Smelko.

Daulton Frank and Waldon scored on a double by Bryan Webb. Tyler Davis scored on a wild pitch, and Webb crossed home plate for the 5-0 Pioneer lead.

Smelko came up to bat for a second time in the first hitting a two run home run to close out the Pioneers scoring in the first.

Western Nebraska exploded on offense again in the sixth to put the game out of reach.

Frank and Davis scored the first two quick runs to start the sixth. Frank was driven in on a single by Davis. Clay Cutter hit a single to push Davis across the home plate.

Ponder delivered another two-run bomb for the Pioneers knocking in Cutter.

Western Nebraska scored twice more in the eighth to give the Pioneers the 16-3 lead. Casper closed the gap with a run in the 16-4 loss.