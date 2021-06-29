Pioneers rally for 10-4 win over Whiskey Jacks

A late rally pushed the Western Nebraska Pioneers to a 10-4 win over the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks on Tuesday.

Pioneers coach Antonio Garcia said his team’s knack for rallying for wins speaks to the character of the team.

“I know our guys are going to go the plate and battle for us,” he said “I’m really confident in all of our guys. ... We fight like no one else, and we have all season. I’m excited about what we’ve done so far and where we are going forward.

The Whiskey Jacks had a 3-1 lead after two innings of play.

Daulton Frank, the Star-Herald player of the game, was walked on the first at-bat in the bottom of the fifth inning and advanced to third on a single by Jake English.

Frank scored on a wild pitch to cut the lead to 3-2. English scored the tying run on a flyout by Jonathan Ponder.

The Whiskey Jacks, though, regained the lead in the top of the sixth on a run by Fogelstrom Houston.

The lead was short-lived as the Pioneers rallied for a seven-run seventh inning.

Tyler Gerety set the pace for the Pioneers reaching first on a single leading off the seventh.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}