Pioneers rally for 10-4 win over Whiskey Jacks

A late rally pushed the Western Nebraska Pioneers to a 10-4 win over the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks on Tuesday.
Pioneers coach Antonio Garcia said his team’s knack for rallying for wins speaks to the character of the team.
“I know our guys are going to go the plate and battle for us,” he said “I’m really confident in all of our guys. ... We fight like no one else, and we have all season. I’m excited about what we’ve done so far and where we are going forward.
The Whiskey Jacks had a 3-1 lead after two innings of play.
Daulton Frank, the Star-Herald player of the game, was walked on the first at-bat in the bottom of the fifth inning and advanced to third on a single by Jake English.
Frank scored on a wild pitch to cut the lead to 3-2. English scored the tying run on a flyout by Jonathan Ponder.
The Whiskey Jacks, though, regained the lead in the top of the sixth on a run by Fogelstrom Houston.
The lead was short-lived as the Pioneers rallied for a seven-run seventh inning.
Tyler Gerety set the pace for the Pioneers reaching first on a single leading off the seventh.
Gerety advanced to second when Tyler Davis drew a walk.
Alex Zerfass hit a to plate Gerety to knot the game at 4-4. Davis scored the go-ahead run on a single by Cade McGee.
The Pioneers led 5-4 when Eric Smelko knocked in Zerfass. Jack Wagner was hit by a pitch to push Smelko to second base.
With Smelko and Wagner on base, Frank hit a double to deep centerfield to scored Smelko and Wagner to up the lead to 10-4.
After walking Jake Hjelle in the Whiskey Jack’s first at-bat of the ninth, Owen Vian hit into a double play.
With two outs and a full count, Derek Brown struck out Wheat City’s Jaxon Sorenson to pick up the win.
Carson Ohl started the game on the mound for Western Nebraska pitching 5 2/3 solid innings with eight strikeouts.
Michael Callia pitched 1/3 of an inning in his last appearance of the season for the Pioneers.
Frank’s three RBIs led Western Nebraska’s offense. Gerety added an RBI while getting three hits in five at-bats.
Garcia said the Whiskey Jack’s pitching kept his team off-balance.
“Hats off to their pitcher doing a great job keeping us off-balance with some pretty good stuff,” he said. “We just started putting better at-bats together.”