The Western Nebraska Pioneers scored five, first-inning runs and then Mikito Barkman came and slammed the door on the Sabre Dogs in giving the Pioneers the 8-6 win Saturday night.
Barkman tossed the final two innings to get the save in an important win for the Pioneers.
Western Nebraska scored five runs on four hits in the first inning. Jason Luke started things with a single followed by Tyler Baca earning a walk. Thomas Gavello then earned a walk to load the bases followed by Trevor Mattson unloading on a 2-run double for a 2-0 lead.
Blaine Ray followed Mattson’s double with a 2-run triple to make the score 4-0 and the Luis Alcantara singled home Ray for the 5-0 lead.
Souris Valley came back to score single runs in the second and fourth and a 2-spot in the third to slice the lead to 5-4.
Western Nebraska added a single insurance run in the fifth as Cody Kehl scores on a Ray single for the 6-4 lead.
The Pioneer pitching staff kept the Sabre Dogs from crossing the plate the next four innings. The Pioneers, in the meantime, added two insurance runs in the ninth, which proved to be the winning runs.
Gavello started things off with a single followed by a double by Ray to put runners in scoring position. Gavello comes in to score one run on a passed ball and then Ray scores on a Gabe Togia single to make it 8-6.
Souris Valley came back with a single and double to put two one with one out. After the Sabre Dogs loaded the bases on a walk, the first run came in on a wild pitch followed by Allen Grier getting a single to score another run to cut the lead to 8-6. With the tying runs on base, Barkman got the second out by a fly ball to outfield and then struck out the final out for the win.
Seth Kuykendall got the win, starting and going four innings in allowing seven hits and four runs while striking out four. Barkman got the save with two innings of work with three hits and two runs while striking out one. Michael Callia tossed the middle three innings in allowing two hits and striking out two.
Ray and Gavello each had three hits in the game. Ray had a double and triple with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Gavello had three singles with two runs scored. Luke and Spencer Marenco each had two hits in the win.
The two teams will be back in action Sunday before the Pioneers return home to host Hastings on Tuesday.
Pioneers 500 010 002 – 8 14 2
Souris Valley 012 100 002 – 6 12 2
WP – Seth Kuykendall; S – Mikito Barkman
2B – Trevor Mattson, Blaine Ray
3B – Blaine Ray.
