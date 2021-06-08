Pioneers run past Horseheads, 9-2

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Pioneers picked up where they left off in the second. Tyler Davis hit a two-run shot in the third to put Western Nebraska up 4-0.

With one out in the top of the fourth, Christian Lopez reached first on a single, then stole second. A Jake Baker single moved Lopez to third.

Lopez scored Casper’s first run on a fielder’s choice.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Casper’s Quinn McGuire relieved starting pitcher Jacob Small. Small exited the game with three strikeouts, but gave up four hits and four earned runs.

Smelko picked up a RBI on a single that scored Marroquin to give the Pioneers the 5-1 advantage.

Both teams were held scoreless over the next two innings. Casper scored a run in the top of the seventh, but the Pioneers answered back with three of their own.

Davis scored an unearned run in the bottom of the eighth to give the Pioneers up 9-2.

Paul Panduro came in to relieve Ohl in the seventh inning and closed out the game striking out one Horsehead batter and getting two putouts to end the game.