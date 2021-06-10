Pioneers run to 14-8 win over Horseheads

The Western Nebraska Pioneers pounded out 12 hits and scored in five of the eight innings to earn a 14-8 win over the Casper Horseheads Thursday night at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

The Pioneers, with the win, move into a tie for second place with Spearfish Sasquatch, who are both just a game behind the Clark Division-leading Fremont Moo.

The Pioneers will look to keep moving up as they head to Hastings this weekend to face the Hastings Sodbusters in two games. The Pioneers will be back at home June 18-20 when they host the Sodbusters.

Western Nebraska scored four times in the first inning and never trailed after the first inning. Eric Smelko and Daulton Frank led off with singles and both scored on a Cade McGee single. A few batters later, McGee and JT Waldon each scored on a Nate Schwartz single for the 4-0 lead.

The Pios added a single run in the third when Bryan Webb scored to make it 5-0.

Casper wasn’t about to lay down as they battled back to make a contest of the game, scoring four times in the fourth inning on just one hit and two errors to slice the lead to 5-4.