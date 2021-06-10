Pioneers run to 14-8 win over Horseheads

The Western Nebraska Pioneers pounded out 12 hits and scored in five of the eight innings to earn a 14-8 win over the Casper Horseheads Thursday night at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.
The Pioneers, with the win, move into a tie for second place with Spearfish Sasquatch, who are both just a game behind the Clark Division-leading Fremont Moo.
The Pioneers will look to keep moving up as they head to Hastings this weekend to face the Hastings Sodbusters in two games. The Pioneers will be back at home June 18-20 when they host the Sodbusters.
Western Nebraska scored four times in the first inning and never trailed after the first inning. Eric Smelko and Daulton Frank led off with singles and both scored on a Cade McGee single. A few batters later, McGee and JT Waldon each scored on a Nate Schwartz single for the 4-0 lead.
The Pios added a single run in the third when Bryan Webb scored to make it 5-0.
Casper wasn’t about to lay down as they battled back to make a contest of the game, scoring four times in the fourth inning on just one hit and two errors to slice the lead to 5-4.
Western Nebraska answered with three in the fourth of their own all with two outs. Frank led off with a walk and then McGee earned a walk. Moments later, Waldon walked to load the bases. All three came around to score on a Webb double for the 8-4 lead.
Casper added another run in the fifth to make it 8-5. The Pioneers answered with four in the fifth on four hits. Kip Gronholz singled and scored on a Clay Cutter double. Smelko then singled. Smelko and Cutter each scored on wild pitches, and McGee scored on a Webb single to make the score 12-5.
The Horseheads answered back with two in the sixth on two hits to cut the lead to 12-7.
Western Nebraska answered back with two in the sixth on just one hit. Gronholz started things with a walk. Cutter then made 14-7 with a 2-run home run.
Casper added just one more in the eighth, but that was all the Horseheads could do.
The Pioneers finished with 14 hits in the contest with four players picking up at least two hits. Eric Smelko had two singled with two runs scored followed by Daulton Frank with two singles and two runs scored. Webb had a double with two RBIs and a run scored, while Cutter had a double, home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored.
Teddy Broxterman picked up the win, tossing 2 1/3 innings in relief in allowing two hits, two runs, and striking out two.
Caden Edwards started and went 4 2/3 innings with three hits, five runs, and nine strikeouts. Also seeing action on the hill was Trent Richter who allowed a hit and a run, while Hayden Molva had a hit with five strikeouts.