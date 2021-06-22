Pioneers top Mining City 11-6

Western Nebraska scored twice in the second as Alex Zerfass scored the first run on an error and then Tyler Davis scored on a Jarred Mazzaferro single for a 2-0 lead.

The Pioneers added two more in the third on three hits. Wagner led off with a single and then McGee got a ground-rule double. Wagner score on the next at bat and then McGee score on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.

Mining City added a single run in the sixth to make it 4-1, but the Pioneers plated three in the seventh to go up 7-1. Mazzaferro, Cutter and Smelko all singled to load the bases. Wagner scores two with a single and Smelko scored on a putout.

Mining City came back with four in the eighth to cut the lead to 7-5. Western Nebraska came right back with four in the eighth and it game with two outs. The Pioneers loaded the bass and then McGee cleared them with a grand slam for the 11-5 lead.

Mining City made it interesting in the ninth as they loaded the bases with just one out. Mining City then scored their only run on the wild pitch before McGee came in to pitch and got the last out on a strikeout.

The Pioneers finished with 13 hits to Mining City’s nine hits. Mazzaferro led the team with three hits, all singles with a run scored and a RBI. Smelko, Wagner, McGee and Zerfass all finished with two hits each.