Pioneers top Mining City 11-6

Cade McGee hit a grand slam in the eighth and the Western Nebraska earned an 11-6 win over the Mining City Tommyknockers Tuesday.
McGee said they played well behind the pitching of Carson Ohl to earn the team’s eighth straight victory.
“Carson Ohl threw a great game like he always does,” McGee said. “The Pios came together with a lot of hits and we scored a lot of runs. We are going to win ball games like that.”
McGee said this team is coming together as they continue to lead their division. If the Pioneers can win the Clark Division in the first half of the season, they will automatically qualify for the playoffs in August.
“Just coming together as a team,” he said. “We are 25 games in and we are finally getting that chemistry that we need as a ball club. We are doing a really good job of playing together.”
Ohl pitched six innings allowing just one run, and striking out seven. The Pioneers gave Ohl plenty of offensive support, finishing with 13 hits and scoring in four of the eight innings they batted in.
That offense is really coming around, according to McGee.
“With the pitching that we have, we are not going to lose a lot of ball games because our pitchers are doing great,” he said. “If our offense stays like that in hitting in hitting situationally with team at bats, we will do really well.”
Western Nebraska scored twice in the second as Alex Zerfass scored the first run on an error and then Tyler Davis scored on a Jarred Mazzaferro single for a 2-0 lead.
The Pioneers added two more in the third on three hits. Wagner led off with a single and then McGee got a ground-rule double. Wagner score on the next at bat and then McGee score on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.
Mining City added a single run in the sixth to make it 4-1, but the Pioneers plated three in the seventh to go up 7-1. Mazzaferro, Cutter and Smelko all singled to load the bases. Wagner scores two with a single and Smelko scored on a putout.
Mining City came back with four in the eighth to cut the lead to 7-5. Western Nebraska came right back with four in the eighth and it game with two outs. The Pioneers loaded the bass and then McGee cleared them with a grand slam for the 11-5 lead.
Mining City made it interesting in the ninth as they loaded the bases with just one out. Mining City then scored their only run on the wild pitch before McGee came in to pitch and got the last out on a strikeout.
The Pioneers finished with 13 hits to Mining City’s nine hits. Mazzaferro led the team with three hits, all singles with a run scored and a RBI. Smelko, Wagner, McGee and Zerfass all finished with two hits each.
McGee had the only extra base hits with a double and a home run with four RBIs and two runs scored. Wagner also had two RBIs.