Pioneers top the Sodbusters, 7-3

The Western Nebraska Pioneers put together a complete game with solid pitching, timely hitting and stellar defense in registering a 7-3 win over the Hastings Sodbusters at Oregon Trail Park Stadium Friday night.

Western Nebraska head coach Antonio Garcia said it was a complete game win for his squad.

“I thought we played great as a team all nine innings,” Garcia said. “All our pitchers really battled for us. They got into some tough spots and found ways to get out of it. Our defense played outstanding. We struggled with that early in the year, but we made some great plays. We had three double plays in the first four innings. Pitchers worked really well getting us in and out of trouble and then our bats came together at the end and we got the win.”

Luke Short picked up the win with five innings to start the contest. Short scattered six hits and allowed just one run while striking out two. Juan Diego Lopez tossed the one inning in striking out one, and then Charlie Deeds got the 3-inning save, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out three.

Offensively, both teams managed nine hits. The difference was the Pios defense where the turned three double plays in the first four innings to thwart the Sodbusters’ scoring opportunities.