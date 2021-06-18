Pioneers top the Sodbusters, 7-3

The Western Nebraska Pioneers put together a complete game with solid pitching, timely hitting and stellar defense in registering a 7-3 win over the Hastings Sodbusters at Oregon Trail Park Stadium Friday night.
Western Nebraska head coach Antonio Garcia said it was a complete game win for his squad.
“I thought we played great as a team all nine innings,” Garcia said. “All our pitchers really battled for us. They got into some tough spots and found ways to get out of it. Our defense played outstanding. We struggled with that early in the year, but we made some great plays. We had three double plays in the first four innings. Pitchers worked really well getting us in and out of trouble and then our bats came together at the end and we got the win.”
Luke Short picked up the win with five innings to start the contest. Short scattered six hits and allowed just one run while striking out two. Juan Diego Lopez tossed the one inning in striking out one, and then Charlie Deeds got the 3-inning save, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out three.
Offensively, both teams managed nine hits. The difference was the Pios defense where the turned three double plays in the first four innings to thwart the Sodbusters’ scoring opportunities.
Garcia said they manufactured runs early and never trailed in the game.
“We found ways to manufacture runs,” Garcia said. “Our guys kept having good at bats and we got the job done when we needed it.”
Western Nebraska scored first with a single run in the third inning when Clay Cutter scored on a Eric Smelko single.
Hastings tied the game with a single run in the fourth when Omar Jackson scored on a single by JT Cafferty to knot the game at 1-1.
The Pioneers went back in front with a single run in the fifth when Kip Gronholz walked and scored on a Smelko single for the 2-1 lead.
Western Nebraska added a third run in the seventh when Tyler Davis smashed a solo home run for the 3-1 lead.
The game was breezing along until the bottom of the eighth when the Pioneers sent eight players to the plate and scored four times on three hits. The half-inning took over 30 minutes to play. Cutter scored the first run on a steal home. Smelko and Jarred Mazzaferro each scored on a Davis single for a 6-1 lead. Cade McGee made it 7-1 when he scored on a Bryan Webb single.
Hastings came back and battled in the top of the ninth, sending six batters to the plate and scored twice on two hits. Trevor Mattson scored the second run when Mattson scored on a Treyton Kozal double. Matt Rodriguez made it 7-3 when he scored on a ground out.
Davis and Smelko led the Pios with three hits each. Davis had a home run with three RBIs and a run scored while Smelko had three singles with two RBIs and a run scored.
Hastings was led by two hits each by Cafferty, Mattson, and Cole Dawson.
The two teams will be back in action Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s contest starts at 6:35 p.m. with a benefit softball game between the law enforcement and fire departments at 4:30 p.m. Sunday’s contest starts at 4:30 p.m. and that contest is a benefit for the Festival of Hope where the Pioneers will wear special breast cancer awareness uniforms. Individuals can bid on the uniforms on the Western Nebraska Pioneers Dash App.
Hastings 000 100 002 – 3 9 0
Pioneers 001 010 14x – 7 9 0
WP – Luke Short; LP – Laif Hultine; S – Charlie Deeds
2B – Pios (Clay Cutter); Hastings (Trevor Mattson, Treyton Kozal).
HR – Pios (Tyler Davis)