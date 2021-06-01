Pioneers topple Badlands 8-3

The Western Nebraska Pioneers pounded out 18 hits and scored early and ran away with an 8-3 win over the Badland Big Sticks in Expedition League play Tuesday evening at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.
Tyler Gerety, who played at the University of Kansas, had the hot stick with a home run shy of hitting for the cycle, said it was a good win for the team.
“We got a lot of hits and that is what took it,” Gerety said. “And the pitching was good.”
The win was especially sweet since the Pioneers were coming off a 4-3 loss to Pierre on Saturday.
“It is always good to come off a loss and get a win,” Gerety said. “It was good to start the series with a win.”
A big reason for the win was the pitching. Starting pitcher Carson Ohl went five strong innings to get the win. Ohl allowed four hits and struck out four in his start.”
While the pitching was red hot early, the hitting was also stellar. The Pioneers finished with 18 hits with Gerety and Daulton Frank each picking up a double and triple. Cade McGee also had a double in the win.
Gerety said when a team can pound out that many hits, that makes it hard for another team to win.
“It is pretty hard to lose a game with 18 hits,” he said. “That was really good.”
Western Nebraska started things early. Frank led off the second with a double and scored on a Bryan Webb single for the 1-0 lead.
The Pioneers stayed hot scoring two runs each in the fourth and fifth inning.
The fourth saw McGee start things with a 2-out single. Mikey Felton then singled and McGee scored on a JT Waldon single. Felton came in to score on a Gerety single for the 3-0 lead.
The Pioneers added another two runs in the fifth when Kip Gronholz earned a lead-off walk. Webb followed with a single. Webb scored on a Clay Cutter single and Webb scored on a McGee double to make it 5-0.
The score stayed that way until the eighth when Badlands made a run with three runs on two hits to cut the Pioneer lead to just two at 5-3.
Western Nebraska came right back in the bottom of the third with three more runs. JT Waldon started things by reaching on an error. Waldon came in to score on a Gerety triple and then pinch-runner Charlie Deeds scored on a Frank triple. Frank would score on the same hit after an overthrow to third base for the 8-3 lead.
Western Nebraska had seven players finish with multiple hits. Gerety led the way with four hits with two RBIs. Webb collected three hits with an RBI and run scored. Collecting 2 hits each were E. Smelko, McGee, Felton, Frank, and Cutter. Smelko had two singles, while Felton had two singled with a run scored. Frank had a double and triple with two runs scored and an RBI, while Cutter had two singles.
Both teams will be back in action Wednesday evening for game two of the 3-game series. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.
Gerety said this team is coming together.
“We are getting there. We are getting hot,” he said. “Tomorrow we have to keep hitting. Keep getting good pitching. That is all it takes.”
Badlands 000 000 030 – 3 6 4
Pioneers 010 220 03x – 8 18 1
WP – Carson Ohl.
2B – Cade McGee, Tyler Gerety, Daulton Frank.
3B – Tyler Gerety, Daulton Frank.