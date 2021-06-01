Pioneers topple Badlands 8-3

Western Nebraska started things early. Frank led off the second with a double and scored on a Bryan Webb single for the 1-0 lead.

The Pioneers stayed hot scoring two runs each in the fourth and fifth inning.

The fourth saw McGee start things with a 2-out single. Mikey Felton then singled and McGee scored on a JT Waldon single. Felton came in to score on a Gerety single for the 3-0 lead.

The Pioneers added another two runs in the fifth when Kip Gronholz earned a lead-off walk. Webb followed with a single. Webb scored on a Clay Cutter single and Webb scored on a McGee double to make it 5-0.

The score stayed that way until the eighth when Badlands made a run with three runs on two hits to cut the Pioneer lead to just two at 5-3.

Western Nebraska came right back in the bottom of the third with three more runs. JT Waldon started things by reaching on an error. Waldon came in to score on a Gerety triple and then pinch-runner Charlie Deeds scored on a Frank triple. Frank would score on the same hit after an overthrow to third base for the 8-3 lead.