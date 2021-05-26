Pioneers topple Horseheads 10-4 for first win of the season

The Western Nebraska Pioneers scored in seven of the eight innings and captured its first win of the season with a commanding 10-4 win over the Casper Horseheads Wednesday at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

Pioneers head coach Antonio Garcia was pleased with how his team played coming back from the season opening 7-1 loss to Casper on Tuesday.

Mitchell takes fourth at state golf tournament Austin Thyne and Cael Peters finished in the top 15 to lead the Tigers to a fourth-place finish at state.

“I was really confident with how our bats improved yesterday and that carried into today with us scoring 10 runs,” Garcia said. “Not much more that I could ask for.”

Garcia was also pleased with the pitching in the win.

“Bryan Webb did a great job of getting us through three,” he said. “Jack Lewis was awesome, and I wasn’t going to bring him back after the rain delay so early in the summer. He only threw 16 pitches so he should be good to go tomorrow if we need. Deeds did a good job eating up a lot of innings for us and Kip at the end. I was really happy with the performance all the way around.”

The Pioneers took care of business from the get-go. Jake English got the scoring started with a 2-out solo home run for the 1-0 lead.

Western Nebraska added another run in the second as Caden Edwards singled followed by a Charlie Deeds double. Edwards scored to make it 2-0.