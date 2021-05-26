Pioneers topple Horseheads 10-4 for first win of the season

The Western Nebraska Pioneers scored in seven of the eight innings and captured its first win of the season with a commanding 10-4 win over the Casper Horseheads Wednesday at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.
Pioneers head coach Antonio Garcia was pleased with how his team played coming back from the season opening 7-1 loss to Casper on Tuesday.
“I was really confident with how our bats improved yesterday and that carried into today with us scoring 10 runs,” Garcia said. “Not much more that I could ask for.”
Garcia was also pleased with the pitching in the win.
“Bryan Webb did a great job of getting us through three,” he said. “Jack Lewis was awesome, and I wasn’t going to bring him back after the rain delay so early in the summer. He only threw 16 pitches so he should be good to go tomorrow if we need. Deeds did a good job eating up a lot of innings for us and Kip at the end. I was really happy with the performance all the way around.”
The Pioneers took care of business from the get-go. Jake English got the scoring started with a 2-out solo home run for the 1-0 lead.
Western Nebraska added another run in the second as Caden Edwards singled followed by a Charlie Deeds double. Edwards scored to make it 2-0.
The big inning for the Pioneers was the third, where Western Nebraska plated three runs on two hits. JT Waldon and Edwards each walked. Waldon scored on a wild pitch and then Edwards scored on a single by Deeds for a 4-0 lead. Western Nebraska made it 5-0 as Deeds scored on a Tyler Gerety triple.
Western Nebraska continued finding home plate with single runs in the fourth and fifth inning for a 7-0 lead. The fourth inning saw Cade McGee single and scored on a Walden grounder.
The fifth saw Kip Gronholz earn a 2-out walk and scored on a Clay Cutter single.
Casper came back with a single run in the sixth to make it 7-1 as Jake Allen doubles and scored on a wild pitch.
Western Nebraska answered with two in the sixth on no hits. English walks and Waldon reached on an error. Daulton Frank was then hit by a pitch to load the bases. English scored on a 2-out walk and Waldon scored on a wild pitch for the 9-1 lead.
The Pioneers added another run in the seventh as English got a single and scored on a wild pitch.
Casper added two in the eighth to cut the lead to 10-3 as Jake Baker scored on a double by Joe Schmidt. Later, Brooks Browning scored.
Casper added another run in the ninth as Kyler Halverson reached on an error and scored three batters later on a fielder’s choice hit.
Western Nebraska finished with nine hits. English and Deeds each had two hits. English had a home run with a RBI and three runs scored, while Deeds had a double with two RBIs and a run scored.
Gerety had a triple with two RBIs.
Deeds earned the win on the mound, going 3 1/3 innings in allowing four hits, three runs, and striking out four. Bryan Webb started and went three innings in allowing just one hit with four strike outs.
Also seeing time on the mound was Jack Lewis Miller with an inning pitched with two strikeouts and Kip Gronholz with 1 2/3 innings in allowing a run and a hit.
The Pioneers and Horseheads will close out the 3-game series with a game Thursday at Oregon Trail Park Stadium beginning at 6:35 p.m.
Casper 000 001 021 – 4 7 1
Pioneers 113 112 10x – 10 9 4
WP – Charlie Deeds.
2B – Charlie Deeds.
3B – Tyler Gerety.
HR – Jake English.