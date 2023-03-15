ATHENS, Texas — The Western Nebraska Community College softball team wrapped up the Texas Spring Break trip with two competitive games on Wednesday.

WNCC opened the day against Trinity Valley Community College and trailed 5-0 before an Arianah Plorin grand slam tied the game. In the end, however, WNCC lost on a walk-off home run in a 7-5 loss.

The Cougars then battled San Jacinto College South early in an eventual 10-2 loss.

San Jac then went on to beat Trinity Valley 7-4.

Plorin, who had six RBIs on the day, said the team did better on Wednesday then the previous day.

“The bounce back today was better from warm-ups to the last inning,” Plorin said. “We competed well today. Our pitchers did their job on the mound. We had some hiccups but we kept our composure. Overall, we got better today.”

Plorin grand slam in the fifth inning was the first of her career and she said it was even better that her teammates got the job done before she stepped into the batter’s box.

“It took a while for us to get going offensively, but once we started owning our roles and working for each other to pass the bat and really have a team-based mentality, we got better,” she said. “It (the grand slam) felt good,” she said. “It felt even better to have my teammates before me do their jobs by putting bunts down, getting hit by a pitch, and getting walked and putting their trust in me to be in a position to be able to get a job done for them.”

Trinity Valley jumped out to a 5-0 lead through five inning by scoring runs in four of the first five innings.

Seven different Cougars had a hit in the contest. Avery Fox and DemiRaie Woolsey each had a double, while Plorin hadfour RBI.

San Jac scored three runs in the top of the fourth of the second game, and WNCC answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Plorin almost had a second grand slam on the day but her two-run double in the inning cut the deficit to3-2.

San Jac added two more runs in the fifth, four in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Plorin had the only extra base hit with a double. Woolsey led the way with two hits and a run scored.