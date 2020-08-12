FREMONT — The Fremont offense had a big night scoring in all but two innings in its 9-3 win over the Pioneers on Wednesday.
In the first inning, Fremont’s Jack Simonsen and Hayden Klemenock both drove in runs to give the Moo the early 2-0 lead.
Fremont kept piling on runs in the second inning. Nick Emanuel scored on a Dillon Sears sacrifice fly. Cooper Morrison singled in Jett Weber, and Morrison stole home to give the Moo the 5-0 lead after two innings of play.
The Moo’s Klemenock scored on a Chaney Dodge sacrifice fly in the third inning to extend their lead to 6-0. Fremont’s Ronnie McBride knocked in Sears on a sacrifice fly to go up 7-0 in the fourth inning.
Fremont’s Weber added an insurance run in the sixth inning scoring on a wild pitch.
The Pioneers bats woke up in the seventh. Tyler Baca drove in Thomas Gavello on a single, and jaxon Hotta doubled in Trevor Mattson and Luis Alcantara to cut the lead to 8-3.
Fremont closed out the game with a run by Klemenock in the bottom of the seventh.
Brett Erwin was the winning pitcher for Fremont. Erwin recorded 1 strikeouts in 6.2 innings while allowing four hits and three runs.
Chandler Young took the loss for the Pioneers. Young had one strikeout in four innings of work.
Morrison paced Fremont with four hits in four at-bats scoring two runs and knocking in one RBI. Klemenock was 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI for the Moo.
Hotta had two RBIs to lead the Pioneers offensively. Baca was 1-for-4 with an RBI for Western Nebraska.
The Pioneers face Fremont again today at 5:35 p.m. MST.
