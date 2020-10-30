Potter-Dix advances to second round with win over Wallace

With 5:53 on the clock in the second quarter, Anton added another Potter-Dix touchdown.

In the last minute of the second, Wallace and Potter-Dix traded touchdowns. Bowlin found paydirt on a 2-yard run on Wallace’s next possession to cut the lead to 34-14 with just 58.5 second on the clock in the second.

Potter-Dix needed just 12 seconds to find the end zone again. Coyle scored again, this time on a 55-yard catch. On the ensuing kickoff, Carson Glunz produced Wallace’s highlight for the game racing down the left sideline for a 60-yard kickoff return with just 36 second left in the half.

Coyotes’ senior Donnie Moench said his team gave up too many plays in the second quarter.

“The second quarter didn’t go really well for us,” he said. (At halftime) coach talked to use and we all came together as a team.”

The Coyotes struck first again in the third on a Zach Rotert touchdown for the 48-22 lead. Moench punched the ball into the end zone from the 2 on the team’s next possession for the 54-22 Potter-Dix lead.

Coyle would strike again in the third with his fifth touchdown of the game on a 66-yard catch. Anton added another score on a 3-yard catch for the 66-22 lead.