Potter-Dix advances to second round with win over Wallace

POTTER — Potter-Dix used a big first half to run past Wallace 66-34 in the Class D6 Football Playoffs on Friday, Oct. 30.
The Coyotes’ Jared Anton caught a 15 yard strike from Luke Kasten for the first score of the contest giving them the 6-0 lead.
On the next possession, Potter-Dix’s Javon Coyle ran down the sideline for 50 yards, and followed that up with a 62-yard touchdown run on the Coyotes’ next possession.
Potter-Dix head coach Dale Frerichs said there were a couple of keys to his team getting the win.
“(Wallace) hasn’t been able to play since the beginning of the month,” he said. “It was a big deal for us to be able to be in better shape. I just have been able to sub around a little bit more than they’re able to.”
Frerichs said he just had a much deeper team, and that caught up with Wallace.
“We’ve been pretty deep,” he said. “We’re missing a couple of guys tonight, but we still had some good depth. We have a couple of freshmen and sophomores who have really stepped up and filled those voids.”
Wallace’s Ethan Bowlin found a seam for a 50-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 20-6.
Coyle, though, scored his third touchdown of the first quarter on a 29-yard catch from Kasten giving Potter-Dix the 26-6 lead.
With 5:53 on the clock in the second quarter, Anton added another Potter-Dix touchdown.
In the last minute of the second, Wallace and Potter-Dix traded touchdowns. Bowlin found paydirt on a 2-yard run on Wallace’s next possession to cut the lead to 34-14 with just 58.5 second on the clock in the second.
Potter-Dix needed just 12 seconds to find the end zone again. Coyle scored again, this time on a 55-yard catch. On the ensuing kickoff, Carson Glunz produced Wallace’s highlight for the game racing down the left sideline for a 60-yard kickoff return with just 36 second left in the half.
Coyotes’ senior Donnie Moench said his team gave up too many plays in the second quarter.
“The second quarter didn’t go really well for us,” he said. (At halftime) coach talked to use and we all came together as a team.”
The Coyotes struck first again in the third on a Zach Rotert touchdown for the 48-22 lead. Moench punched the ball into the end zone from the 2 on the team’s next possession for the 54-22 Potter-Dix lead.
Coyle would strike again in the third with his fifth touchdown of the game on a 66-yard catch. Anton added another score on a 3-yard catch for the 66-22 lead.
Hadley Sayer and Kyler Flaming scored final touchdowns for Wallace, but the lead was too much to over come. Potter-Dix won 66-34 to advance to the second round of the playoffs, where they will host Cody-Kilgore. The time has been set yet.
Even in the win, Frerichs said his team can always get better.
“We did make a few mistakes, but overall we played pretty well,” he said.
Potter-Dix had back-to-back illegal procedure calls go against them on successive plays, and lost a fumble to Wallace.
“Those pre-snap penalties we have to make sure we clean those up,” Frerichs said. “If you’re getting a holding penalty or something like that is OK once in a while, but those pre-snap ones are tough. We have to get rid of that. Discipline is a big thing. We talk about it all of the time.” Frerichs had praise for his team’s opponent.
“Give Wallace credit they had a pretty good game. They’ve got good players. We just have to make sure we get back next week and get back after it and clean up (pre-snap penalties),” he said.
Kasten said the Coyotes played much better than they did at the beginning of the season.
“We just came out with confidence. We played them in the first game of the season. We were just jogging. We came out (today) with a lot of fire. All week in practice, we just had a lot of confidence in ourselves.”
Potter-Dix 26 14 20 6 — 66
Wallace 6 16 6 6 — 34
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
P — Jared Anton 15 catch(PAT Failed)
P — Javon Coyle 51 run (PAT Good)
P — Javon Coyle 62 run (PAT Failed)
W — Ethan Bowlin 50 run (PAT Failed)
P — Javon Coyle 29 catch (PAT Failed)
Second Quarter
P — Jared Anton (PAT Good)
W — Ethan Bowlin 2 run (PAT Good)
P — Javon Coyle 55 catch (PAT Failed)
W — Carson Glunz 60 return (PAT Good)
Third Quarter
P — Zach Rotert 35 run (PAT Good)
P — Donnie Moench 2 Run (PAT Failed)
P — Javon Coyle 66 catch (PAT Failed)
P — Jared Anton 3 catch (PAT Failed)
W — Hadley Sayer return (PAT Failed)
Fourth Quarter
W Kyler Flaming run (PAT Failed)
