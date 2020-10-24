Potter-Dix, Bridgeport hosting playoff games

Two area teams will have the homefield advantage when the football playoffs kickoff on Friday, Oct. 23.

Class D6 No. 2-seeded Potter-Dix will look to keep its undefeated season going at home against No. 15-seeded Wallace (2-4). Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. in that contest.

The Bridgeport Bulldogs earned the sixth seed in the C2 bracket with a 6-1 season record. Bridgeport will play host to Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-2). Kickoff has not yet been announced.

In Class C1, Mitchell (8-1) was hoping to host a game after knocking off Sidney 41-14 on Friday, and Gordon-Rushville knocking off Chase County 39-8. Mitchell, though, will be on the road to take on 6-2 Wahoo at 2 p.m.

After the win over Sidney, Tigers running back Rylan Aguallo said he was hoping they would get to host a first-round contest.

“It would be one of the few times in history if we do (host a playoff game),” he said. “It would definitely add another element for us. It definitely would fire us up.”

Aguallo, though, said he and his teammates would be ready to play, either way.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}