Potter-Dix, Bridgeport hosting playoff games

Two area teams will have the homefield advantage when the football playoffs kickoff on Friday, Oct. 23.
Class D6 No. 2-seeded Potter-Dix will look to keep its undefeated season going at home against No. 15-seeded Wallace (2-4). Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. in that contest.
The Bridgeport Bulldogs earned the sixth seed in the C2 bracket with a 6-1 season record. Bridgeport will play host to Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-2). Kickoff has not yet been announced.
In Class C1, Mitchell (8-1) was hoping to host a game after knocking off Sidney 41-14 on Friday, and Gordon-Rushville knocking off Chase County 39-8. Mitchell, though, will be on the road to take on 6-2 Wahoo at 2 p.m.
After the win over Sidney, Tigers running back Rylan Aguallo said he was hoping they would get to host a first-round contest.
“It would be one of the few times in history if we do (host a playoff game),” he said. “It would definitely add another element for us. It definitely would fire us up.”
Aguallo, though, said he and his teammates would be ready to play, either way.
“If we were able to (host a playoff game), that would be great,” he said. “We’re also prepared to be on the road, if we have to. We’re fired up.”
A Mitchell win would propel them to the second round against the West Point-Beemer/Pierce winner on Friday, Nov. 6.
Also in Class C1, Chadron will travel to Kearney to take on Kearney Catholic with a 2 p.m. kickoff.
In Class B action, 12th-seeded Scottsbluff travels to Aurora for a first-round tilt. The Bearcats (4-3) are slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff. A Scottsbluff win would put them in a second round game against the Beatrice/Norris winner on Friday, Nov. 6.
The Class D1 and D2 playoffs started on Thursday, Oct. 22.
Hemingford fell 24-14 to Nebraska Christian in the D1 playoffs to end its season.
In D2, Medicine Valley earned a 34-14 upset win over Garden County. Garden Country went into the contest with the eigthh seed in the west bracket, and Medicine Valley was ninth.
12th-seeded Leyton was topped 52-16 by Loomis in the first round of the D2 playoffs.
