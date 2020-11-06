Potter-Dix falls to Cody-Kilgore in football playoffs

POTTER — A big first half propelled Cody-Kilgore to a 42-8 win over Potter-Dix in the quarterfinals of the Class D6 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 6.

It took the Cowboys just four plays and 1:13 to score its first touchdown and the 6-0 lead. Tucker Ravenscroft raced 46-yards to the end zone.

After a 45-yard interception return by Cody-Kilgore, Ravenscroft again punched it into the end zone. He score from 2-yards out to give the Cowboys the 14-0 lead.

Potter-Dix head coach Dale Frerichs said turnovers hurt them in the first quarter.

“We got off to a slow start with two turnovers, I think, really made the difference. It put us behind the 8-ball,” he said. “When you get this far, all the teams are good. I give credit to their coaches and players. They had a good game plan. They played well. We just couldn’t quite get over those early mistakes.”

Cody-Kilgore put up two more scores in the second quarter including another Ravenscroft score on a 2-yard run with 46.8 seconds left for the 28-0 lead.