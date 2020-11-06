Potter-Dix falls to Cody-Kilgore in football playoffs

POTTER — A big first half propelled Cody-Kilgore to a 42-8 win over Potter-Dix in the quarterfinals of the Class D6 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 6.
It took the Cowboys just four plays and 1:13 to score its first touchdown and the 6-0 lead. Tucker Ravenscroft raced 46-yards to the end zone.
After a 45-yard interception return by Cody-Kilgore, Ravenscroft again punched it into the end zone. He score from 2-yards out to give the Cowboys the 14-0 lead.
Potter-Dix head coach Dale Frerichs said turnovers hurt them in the first quarter.
“We got off to a slow start with two turnovers, I think, really made the difference. It put us behind the 8-ball,” he said. “When you get this far, all the teams are good. I give credit to their coaches and players. They had a good game plan. They played well. We just couldn’t quite get over those early mistakes.”
Cody-Kilgore put up two more scores in the second quarter including another Ravenscroft score on a 2-yard run with 46.8 seconds left for the 28-0 lead.
Potter-Dix came out of halftime hitting on all cylinders as Luke Kasten found Javon Coyle for a 70-yard catch that took them down to the 1-yard line. Cody-Kilgore pushed the Coyotes back 15 yards on the next two plays, but Jared Anton found the end zone on a 16-yard catch. Anton and a Cody-Kilgore both got their hands on the ball, but Anton was able to come down with the ball cutting the lead to 28-8.
Ravenscroft, again, found the end zone. with 5:15 left in the third, putting the Cowboys up 34-8. Taylor Cady added another score on a 5-yard catch with 55.7 left in the third quarter giving his team the 42-8 lead.
On Cody-Kilgore’s next possession the Potter-Dix defense forced a fumble in the end zone with 55.7 second left in the fourth quarter. The Coyotes recovered the ball to give them the ball at the 15-yard line.
Cody-Kilgore killed Potter-Dix’s drive with an interception by Parker Andrews with 1:05 left to play.
The Cowboys took the ball down the field, but ending up running out the clock to clinch the 42-8 win, advancing to the semifinals of the D6 playoffs.
Cody-Kilgore came into the game with a several years of experience making to at least the quarterfinals, and Frerichs said that gave the Cowboys an advantage.
“We talked about that and how this is our first time making the playoffs in a long time,” Frerichs said. “They’re a perennial team that makes the playoffs, and then they’re usually successful. I know when we first joined six-man, I think they ended up being state runnerup once or twice in those first two or three years. They’re a quality program with a good coaching staff, but that (playoff) experience is something you can’t coach.”
The Coyotes also was hit with the injury bug. Kasten left the game early in the second half, and senior Donnie Moench left with an injury a few minutes later.
“We were a little beat up, but everybody’s beat up this time of year,” Frerichs said. “You just have to be able to, hopefully, overcome it.
“Some of the guys we had to sub in aren’t the biggest kids in the world, and (Cody-Kilgore) has got some good size. Their size and physicality make a difference, too.”
His players have no reason to hang their heads, Frerichs said.
“To go nine and one, that’s never been done here before,” he said. “We talked a lot about that all year about making history and doing things this program has never done before. We did that this year. Unfortunately, we came up a little short.”
The playoff experience should benefit his team in the long run, Frerichs said.
“We’ve got some good seniors that we’ll have to replace, but we have a lot of good underclassmen, too. I feel really good about the next two or three years. We’ll hit the weight room and camps. We will be back here next year.”
