Potter-Dix has breakout season with mix of upperclassmen, underclassmen

POTTER — The excitement was palpable when the Potter-Dix football team won its first-round playoff game 66-34 over Wallace on Friday, Oct. 30.
The Coyotes had a breakout season after years of futility.
Potter-Dix head coach Dale Frerichs said his team hasn’t made the playoffs for quite some time.
“We haven’t been to the playoffs since 2014, and I don’t think we’ve won a playoff game since ‘07 or ‘08,” he said.
Frerichs said it all comes down to numbers for his team.
“Our last two years of eight man (football), we suited up 13 kids every week when we were healthy,” he said. “The second to last year, we had a good senior class who dedicated themselves to the weight room and we were able to make it through the year healthy. That year, we finished 5-3. That was the last time we made the playoffs.”
The school’s size eventually led to a change in classes for the Coyotes, Frerichs said. That posed some challenges, as well.
“We dropped down to six-man and I had nine or 10 players that first year. There was one week where we had some guys that were sick and injured. We had to forfeit some games because we didn’t have enough bodies. Our biggest challenge has been numbers. We’ve had some OK to decent athletes in the past, we just haven’t had much depth, he said.
Frerichs said he has seen what numbers can do for the team by some of their opponents over the last several years.
“We ran into some teams (in past years) that have the depth like we do this year,” he said. “It makes a big difference because you have to run a lot in six man. That’s the thing that allows us to be able to not huddle like we do. In six man, a lot of teams really try to slow it down to give their kids a break. Because we have some depth, we’ve decided to be a no-huddle team because that gives us an advantage.”
Potter-Dix senior Donnie Moench said he and his teammates were aware of the team’s history going into the playoffs, making this win even sweeter.
“It was really exciting. Coach said Potter-Dix hasn’t won a playoff game since 2007, so it’s been a while,” he said.
Moench said the success has been great after some of the trials they’ve gone through the last few years.
“It feels really good. I think we won one game every season, then my senior season we win eight,” he said. “We feel great about (the season we’ve had). We love it. We love each other, which is really vital to how this season turned out.”
Sophomore Luke Kasten said there is one thing he can pinpoint that has made a difference this season.
“I was a student manager (before high school), and I just hated losing. We just really turned it around with our attitudes this year. (In past years), we had the talent, but our attitudes weren’t good. Attitude is everything with football. We have the talent and now we have good attitudes,” Kasten said.
Speed also helps, Frerichs said.
“Because we go fast, we’re able to get the matchup or the angles that we’d like to on the defense and get the ball to our guys in space. We really feel like we can win space, so we’ve done a good job with that,” he said.
Kasten agreed. The team’s speed and no-huddle offense has kept team’s on their heels, he said.
“(The underclassmen) are stepping up and making big plays. It’s a win-win situation with us letting our athletes do our thing in the open field. (The final score against Wallace shows) what happens when our athletes get in space,” Kasten said.
The leadership of the senior class helped the mostly young team jel this season.
“Our seniors, Donnie (Moench) and Javon (Coyle) are just phenomenal players and they lead this team,” he said.
Frerichs said he’s excited to see what the future holds.
“Having talented upperclassmen and a mix of equally talented underclassmen has been a blessing, which bodes well for the future,” Frerichs said. “We’ve got a solid senior class, but we’ve got a lot of good underclassmen coming up. Some of those freshmen and sophomores have really stepped up the last couple weeks when we’ve had some guys out. A couple other players are juniors. The future looks good, but we have to take care of this year first,” he said.
Potter-Dix is indeed still focused on the present as the only Panhandle school still in the playoffs. They will take on Cody-Kilgore on Friday, Nov. 6. A kickoff time is yet to be determined.
