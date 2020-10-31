Potter-Dix has breakout season with mix of upperclassmen, underclassmen

“I was a student manager (before high school), and I just hated losing. We just really turned it around with our attitudes this year. (In past years), we had the talent, but our attitudes weren’t good. Attitude is everything with football. We have the talent and now we have good attitudes,” Kasten said.

Speed also helps, Frerichs said.

“Because we go fast, we’re able to get the matchup or the angles that we’d like to on the defense and get the ball to our guys in space. We really feel like we can win space, so we’ve done a good job with that,” he said.

Kasten agreed. The team’s speed and no-huddle offense has kept team’s on their heels, he said.

“(The underclassmen) are stepping up and making big plays. It’s a win-win situation with us letting our athletes do our thing in the open field. (The final score against Wallace shows) what happens when our athletes get in space,” Kasten said.

The leadership of the senior class helped the mostly young team jel this season.

“Our seniors, Donnie (Moench) and Javon (Coyle) are just phenomenal players and they lead this team,” he said.

Frerichs said he’s excited to see what the future holds.