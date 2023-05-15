BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport boys golf team put its home-course advantage to good use Monday to capture the Class D-5 district title at Court House and Jail Rock Golf Course.

With a team score of 359, the Bulldogs won the championship by six strokes over second-place Hemingford. Perkins County grabbed third with a 369.

All three teams qualified to compete in next week’s Class D state tournament at North Platte’s Lake Maloney Golf Club.

While this will be Bridgeport’s third trip to state in the last six years, it will be the first for the Bulldogs competing in Class D.

“They competed well,” Bridgeport coach Todd Janicek said of his team. “For some of them it was more of a grind, but some of them just played lights out.”

Fitting into the played lights out category was Harrison Barnette.He fired a personal-best round of 83 to pace the Bulldogs with a fourth-place finish individually.

Joining Barnette as Top 10 individual medalists were his teammates Jason Jensen and Bodhi Dohse. Jensen shot an 88 to place sixth and Dohse carded an 89 to finish eighth.

Holden Shultz rounded out Bridgeport’s team score with a 99. Also for the Bulldogs, Gage Nein finished with a 116.

Playing on their home course, Janicek hoped his squad would benefit from it.

“You just never know with high school students,” he said. “You want to think you have an advantage, but you don’t know. I was just glad they came out and played really well.”

Hemingford’s runner-up finish was aided by a pair of individual medalists. Dax Powell led the Bobcats with a round of 82 to place third. His Bobcat teammate Jacob Bryner medaled in ninth with a 90.

Joining Powell and Bryner at state for Hemingford will be Owen Plog, Drew Varner, and Neo Powell. Plog shot a 97, Varner had a 96, and Neo Powell finished with a 105.

Crawford’s Rhett Flack qualified to compete at state individually. Flack placed fifth with a round of 86.

Perkins County’s Zaybreon Hansen won the district’s individual title with a score of 75.

CLASS C-5

KIMBALL — Cael Peters earned medalist honors with a round of 72 and helped the Mitchell boys golf team advance to state during the Class C-5 district meet at Four Winds Golf Course.

Jackson Mitchell and Easton Anderson shot a 91 and 92, respectively, as the Tigers finished third in the meet with a team round of 350.

Kearney Catholic won the meet with a 312, 20 shots ahead of Amherst.

Sandhills Valley’s Cole Kramer and Kimball’s Kyle Lusche were both individual qualifiers for the Class C meet with respective rounds of 80 and 81.

Star-Herald staff report contributed to this story.

Class D-5 District

Team Scoring

Bridgeport, 359. Hemingford. Perkins County. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 378. 5, Crawford, 381. Garden County, 404. Mullen, 405. Paxton, 413. Leyton, 414. Potter-Dix, 468. South Platte, 516.

Top individuals

Zaybreon Hansen, Perkins County, 75. Mathew Phelps, North Platte SP, 81. Dax Powell, Hemingford. Harrison Barnette, Bridgeport, Rhett Flack, Crawford, 86. Jason Jensen, Bridgeport, 88. Jacob Holzfaster, Paxton, 90/ Bodhi Dohse, Bridgeport, 89. Jacob Bryner, Hemingford, 90. Ethan Hardin, Paxton, 91.

District C-5

Team scoring

Kearney Catholic 312, Amherst 332, Mitchell 350, Sandhills Valley 374, Alma 388, Hi-Line 390, Broken Bow 391, Valentine 397, Kimball 402, Hershe 407, Sutherland 413, Bayard 417, Gordon-Rushville 449, Chase County 452, Morrill (no team score).

Top individuals

Cael Peters, Mitchell, 72. Austin Adelong, Amherst, 75. Landon Edeal, Kearney Catholic, 75, Tate Redinger, Kearney Catholic, 78. Nash Malone, Kearney Catholic, 79, Quinten HOgeland, Keaney Catholic, 80, Cole Kramer, Sandhills Valley, 80. Jackson Dunham, Kearney Catholic, 80. Kyler Lueche, Kimball, 81. Cope Smith, Amherst, 82,

Mitchell (350): Cael Peters 72, Jackson Mitchell 91, Easton Anderson 92, Tyler Jackson 95, Clayton Schultz 110.