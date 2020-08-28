 Skip to main content
Prep Football Scores -- Friday, Aug. 28
Prep Football Scores -- Friday, Aug. 28

  Updated
football teaser

By The Associated Press

NEBRASKA

Adams Central 35, Holdrege 0

Amherst 45, Alma 12

Archbishop Bergan 41, Yutan 13

Arthur County 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 32

Ashland-Greenwood 21, Auburn 20

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 44, Tekamah-Herman 24

Battle Creek 58, Central City 50

Bayard 26, Morrill 20

Bennington 54, Grand Island Northwest 31

Bertrand 49, Overton 6

Bridgeport 35, Sidney 7

Burwell 50, West Holt 15

Cambridge 28, Sutherland 8

Central Valley 68, Fullerton 36

Centura 14, Hershey 6

Chadron 26, Chase County 0

Cody-Kilgore 25, Paxton 12

Columbus 13, Scottsbluff 0

Columbus Lakeview 62, Boys Town 0

Dorchester 58, Meridian 32

Edgemont, S.D. 51, Crawford 0

Elkhorn Valley 38, Summerland 12

Elm Creek 22, Arcadia-Loup City 20

Elmwood-Murdock 43, Mead 6

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 54, Conestoga 26

Falls City 28, Platteview 18

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Nebraska City Lourdes 30

Fremont 31, Lincoln Northeast 14

Gibbon 23, Sandy Creek 15

Gretna 30, Lincoln Southwest 7

Hartington Cedar Catholic 19, O’Neill 16

Hastings 35, McCook 14

Heartland 72, Giltner 26

Heartland Lutheran 63, Elba 32

Hi-Line 32, Arapahoe 14

Howells/Dodge 48, East Butler 28

Humphrey St. Francis 56, Wynot 14

Kenesaw 60, Axtell 2

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 22, Wisner-Pilger 14

Lawrence-Nelson 66, High Plains Community 30

Lincoln Christian 38, Syracuse 0

Lincoln East 40, Lincoln Pius X 20

Lincoln Lutheran 24, Omaha Concordia 14

Lincoln North Star 36, Lincoln High 19

Lincoln Southeast 14, Kearney 10

Loomis 42, Blue Hill 36

Lutheran High Northeast 66, Madison 14

Medicine Valley 34, South Loup 8

Millard South 33, Millard North 0

Minden 28, Fairbury 8

Mitchell 40, Alliance 14

Nebraska City 36, Schuyler 6

Niobrara/Verdigre 38, Wausa 30

Norfolk 21, Bellevue East 7

Norris 28, Elkhorn 18

North Bend Central 37, Fort Calhoun 13

North Platte 13, Aurora 6

Oakland-Craig 50, Ponca 0

Ogallala 28, Broken Bow 20

Omaha Gross Catholic 7, Elkhorn Mount Michael 3

Omaha Skutt Catholic 35, Omaha Roncalli 19

Osceola 69, Riverside 36

Papillion-LaVista 40, Papillion-LaVista South 11

Parkview Christian 50, St. Edward 21

Pierce 55, St. Paul 38

Pleasanton 54, Brady 26

Ralston 38, Beatrice 27

Raymond Central 21, Fillmore Central 13

Seward 26, Lexington 7

Silver Lake 42, Wauneta-Palisade 40

Southern 44, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 20

Southwest 48, Wilcox-Hildreth 34

Spalding Academy 47, Harvard 40

Sterling 65, Hampton 6

Sutton 22, Grand Island Central Catholic 0

Torrington, Wyo. 24, Gering 6

Wahoo 40, Columbus Scotus 0

Waverly 49, Elkhorn North 0

Wayne 14, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 10

Weeping Water 40, Freeman 8

West Point-Beemer 37, Arlington 22

Wilber-Clatonia 28, Hastings St. Cecilia 7

York 35, Crete 6

WYOMING

Ben Lomond, Utah 29, Evanston 14

Casper Kelly Walsh 54, Cheyenne South 14

Cheyenne Central 35, Casper Natrona 21

Hot Springs, S.D. 13, Newcastle 7

Jackson Hole 34, Teton, Idaho 12

Lyman 24, Malad, Idaho 6

Powell 37, Riverton 7

Rock Springs 35, Campbell County 6

Sheridan 42, Laramie 10

Summit Academy, Utah 24, Star Valley 14

Thunder Basin 34, Cheyenne East 28

Torrington 24, Gering, Neb. 6

Upton-Sundance 44, Lead-Deadwood, S.D. 6

Wheatland 44, Rawlins 6

