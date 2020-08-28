Prep Football Scores -- Friday, Aug. 28

By The Associated Press
NEBRASKA
Adams Central 35, Holdrege 0
Amherst 45, Alma 12
Archbishop Bergan 41, Yutan 13
Arthur County 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 32
Ashland-Greenwood 21, Auburn 20
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 44, Tekamah-Herman 24
Battle Creek 58, Central City 50
Bayard 26, Morrill 20
Bennington 54, Grand Island Northwest 31
Bertrand 49, Overton 6
Bridgeport 35, Sidney 7
Burwell 50, West Holt 15
Cambridge 28, Sutherland 8
Central Valley 68, Fullerton 36
Centura 14, Hershey 6
Chadron 26, Chase County 0
Cody-Kilgore 25, Paxton 12
Columbus 13, Scottsbluff 0
Columbus Lakeview 62, Boys Town 0
Dorchester 58, Meridian 32
Edgemont, S.D. 51, Crawford 0
Elkhorn Valley 38, Summerland 12
Elm Creek 22, Arcadia-Loup City 20
Elmwood-Murdock 43, Mead 6
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 54, Conestoga 26
Falls City 28, Platteview 18
Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Nebraska City Lourdes 30
Fremont 31, Lincoln Northeast 14
Gibbon 23, Sandy Creek 15
Gretna 30, Lincoln Southwest 7
Hartington Cedar Catholic 19, O’Neill 16
Hastings 35, McCook 14
Heartland 72, Giltner 26
Heartland Lutheran 63, Elba 32
Hi-Line 32, Arapahoe 14
Howells/Dodge 48, East Butler 28
Humphrey St. Francis 56, Wynot 14
Kenesaw 60, Axtell 2
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 22, Wisner-Pilger 14
Lawrence-Nelson 66, High Plains Community 30
Lincoln Christian 38, Syracuse 0
Lincoln East 40, Lincoln Pius X 20
Lincoln Lutheran 24, Omaha Concordia 14
Lincoln North Star 36, Lincoln High 19
Lincoln Southeast 14, Kearney 10
Loomis 42, Blue Hill 36
Lutheran High Northeast 66, Madison 14
Medicine Valley 34, South Loup 8
Millard South 33, Millard North 0
Minden 28, Fairbury 8
Mitchell 40, Alliance 14
Nebraska City 36, Schuyler 6
Niobrara/Verdigre 38, Wausa 30
Norfolk 21, Bellevue East 7
Norris 28, Elkhorn 18
North Bend Central 37, Fort Calhoun 13
North Platte 13, Aurora 6
Oakland-Craig 50, Ponca 0
Ogallala 28, Broken Bow 20
Omaha Gross Catholic 7, Elkhorn Mount Michael 3
Omaha Skutt Catholic 35, Omaha Roncalli 19
Osceola 69, Riverside 36
Papillion-LaVista 40, Papillion-LaVista South 11
Parkview Christian 50, St. Edward 21
Pierce 55, St. Paul 38
Pleasanton 54, Brady 26
Ralston 38, Beatrice 27
Raymond Central 21, Fillmore Central 13
Seward 26, Lexington 7
Silver Lake 42, Wauneta-Palisade 40
Southern 44, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 20
Southwest 48, Wilcox-Hildreth 34
Spalding Academy 47, Harvard 40
Sterling 65, Hampton 6
Sutton 22, Grand Island Central Catholic 0
Torrington, Wyo. 24, Gering 6
Wahoo 40, Columbus Scotus 0
Waverly 49, Elkhorn North 0
Wayne 14, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 10
Weeping Water 40, Freeman 8
West Point-Beemer 37, Arlington 22
Wilber-Clatonia 28, Hastings St. Cecilia 7
York 35, Crete 6
WYOMING
Ben Lomond, Utah 29, Evanston 14
Casper Kelly Walsh 54, Cheyenne South 14
Cheyenne Central 35, Casper Natrona 21
Hot Springs, S.D. 13, Newcastle 7
Jackson Hole 34, Teton, Idaho 12
Lyman 24, Malad, Idaho 6
Powell 37, Riverton 7
Rock Springs 35, Campbell County 6
Sheridan 42, Laramie 10
Summit Academy, Utah 24, Star Valley 14
Thunder Basin 34, Cheyenne East 28
Torrington 24, Gering, Neb. 6
Upton-Sundance 44, Lead-Deadwood, S.D. 6
Wheatland 44, Rawlins 6