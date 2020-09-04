Prep Football Scores - Sept. 4

Adams Central 24, Wahoo 7
Allen 32, Mead 22
Amherst 28, Cambridge 26
Anselmo-Merna 52, Hemingford 12
Aquinas 27, Centennial 0
Arapahoe 38, Lawrence-Nelson 14
Archbishop Bergan 47, Grand Island Central Catholic 6
Arthur County 54, Cody-Kilgore 39
Ashland-Greenwood 42, Milford 14
Auburn 35, Fort Calhoun 7
Beatrice 57, Lexington 0
Bellevue West 55, Bellevue East 0
Bennington 31, Aurora 18
Bishop Neumann 35, Norfolk Catholic 26
Blair 49, Elkhorn Mount Michael 10
Boone Central 29, Minden 13
Bridgeport 40, Centura 0
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 70, Johnson-Brock 22
Burwell 76, Ainsworth 38
Central Valley 52, Palmer 16
Chadron 36, Gordon/Rushville 21
Clarkson/Leigh 54, Elmwood-Murdock 8
Columbus 42, Norfolk 0
Cozad 43, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 0
Creighton def. Walthill, forfeit
Crofton 48, Twin River 7
Cross County 58, Thayer Central 20
Diller-Odell 36, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 18
Dorchester 48, Pawnee City 37
Dundy County-Stratton 68, Bertrand 12
Elgin Public/Pope John 68, Boyd County 22
Elkhorn Valley 46, North Central 24
Elm Creek 40, Hi-Line 22
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 50, East Butler 12
Falls City Sacred Heart 68, Nebraska Lutheran 6
Fillmore Central 27, Syracuse 7
Franklin 57, Wauneta-Palisade 7
Freeman 52, Conestoga 14
Fullerton 36, CWC 24
Gibbon 30, Doniphan-Trumbull 16
Grand Island 24, Lincoln Pius X 7
Grand Island Northwest 41, Gering 3
Gretna 34, Lincoln High 7
Guardian Angels 28, Nebraska City Lourdes 12
Hampton 30, St. Edward 27
Hartington Cedar Catholic 24, Battle Creek 21
Hastings 45, Scottsbluff 6
Heartland 58, Madison 28
High Plains Community 51, Omaha Christian Academy 13
Howells/Dodge 50, Shelby/Rising City 0
Humphrey St. Francis 68, Emerson-Hubbard 0
Hyannis 14, South Loup 12
Kearney Catholic 35, Gothenburg 0
Kenesaw 44, Loomis 0
Leyton 49, Kimball 6
Lincoln Christian 28, Lincoln Lutheran 14
Lincoln North Star 39, Lincoln Northeast 15
Lincoln Southeast 35, Lincoln Southwest 5
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 21, David City 0
Louisville 33, Nebraska City 22
Lutheran High Northeast 66, West Holt 12
Maxwell 48, Brady 34
McCool Junction 50, Harvard 6
Medicine Valley 60, Alma 20
Millard South 17, Elkhorn South 14
Millard West 21, Millard North 14
Mitchell 43, Burns, Wyo. 0
Mullen 28, Twin Loup 20
Nebraska Christian 46, Arcadia-Loup City 42
Norris 35, Elkhorn North 6
North Bend Central 30, Arlington 0
North Platte 35, Fremont 31
O’Neill 25, Valentine 13
Oakland-Craig 62, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 0
Ogallala 20, Holdrege 0
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 58, Palmyra 42
Omaha Creighton Prep 21, Papillion-LaVista 16
Ord 37, Central City 20
Osceola 78, Wausa 0
Paxton 66, Creek Valley 56
Pender 63, Randolph 0
Perkins County 76, Maywood-Hayes Center 32
Pierce 71, Columbus Lakeview 21
Platteview 21, Boys Town 14
Plattsmouth 29, Ralston 20
Pleasanton 48, Axtell 36
Potter-Dix 61, Sioux County 32
Ravenna 30, Ansley-Litchfield 14
Raymond Central 21, Falls City 14
Red Cloud 56, Lewiston 0
Sandhills Valley 42, Overton 20
Sandhills/Thedford 64, Morrill 6
Sandy Creek 28, Hershey 14
Schuyler 14, Douglas County West 6
Seward 13, Omaha Gross Catholic 7
Sidney 27, Chase County 18
Southern 44, Johnson County Central 22
Southern Valley 36, Blue Hill 32
Spalding Academy 59, Silver Lake 14
St. Mary’s 42, Summerland 14
St. Paul 41, Broken Bow 6
Stanton 46, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 16
Sterling 54, Elba 12
Superior 20, Fairbury 0
Sutherland 26, Garden County 16
Tri County 52, Weeping Water 20
Wakefield 56, Wisner-Pilger 20
Waverly 17, Omaha Skutt Catholic 7
Wayne 35, West Point-Beemer 19
Wilber-Clatonia 13, Sutton 12
Winside 56, Cedar Bluffs 20
York 20, Alliance 0
Yutan 42, Malcolm 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Giltner vs. Riverside, ccd.
Hartington-Newcastle vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, ccd.
Heartland Lutheran vs. Santee, ccd.
McCook vs. Crete, ccd.
North Platte St. Patrick’s vs. Hastings St. Cecilia, ccd.
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller vs. Stuart, ccd.
WYOMING
Bridger, Mont. 63, Ten Sleep 0
Cheyenne Central 38, Casper Kelly Walsh 12
Cheyenne East 34, Casper Natrona 27
Cody 44, Riverton 23
Cokeville 34, Rich County, Utah 6
Douglas 20, Torrington 7
Evanston 21, Mountain View 15
Farson-Eden 67, Guernsey-Sunrise 7
Glenrock 48, Pinedale 20
Jackson Hole 50, Bear Lake, Idaho 21
Kaycee 45, Dubois 10
Lander 28, Green River 7
Laramie 35, Campbell County 22
Lingle-Fort Laramie 48, Wind River 12
Lovell 26, Big Horn 0
Lyman 40, Rawlins 12
Mitchell, Neb. 43, Burns 0
Moorcroft 34, Greybull 7
Pine Bluffs 16, Riverside 6
Powell 41, Worland 6
Preston, Idaho 34, Star Valley 15
Rocky Mountain 52, Wright 0
Sheridan 63, Cheyenne South 8
Southeast 22, Shoshoni 0
Thermopolis 22, Tongue River 7
Thunder Basin 41, Rock Springs 21
Wheatland 50, Kemmerer 0
