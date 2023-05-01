LEXINGTON — The second-seeded Scottsbluff boys soccer team opened postseason play with a 5-1 win over Holdrege on Monday afternoon in a Class B-8 subdistrict matchup.

It was the Bearcats second win of the season over third-seeded Holdrege. Scottsbluff, which has won eight-straight games overall, beat the Dusters 4-0 in an April 22 matchup.

Scottsbluff now faces top-seeded Lexington on Tuesday. The Minutemen downed Gering 11-1 on Monday.

Lexington beat the Bearcats 5-2 in the previous matchup between the teams on April 11 at the Landers Soccer Complex in Scottsbluff.

The Bearcats started their current winning streak after the loss.

Boys golf

GORDON — Cael Peters shot a round of 75 to claim medalist honors and helped Mitchell claim the team title during the WTC meet Saturday.

Peters finished a dozen shots ahead of both Gordon-Rushville’s Jace Nelson and Hemingford’s Dax Powell.

Bohdi Dohse and Holden Schultz both shot rounds of 91 to lead Bridgeport, which finished second. The Bulldogs’ Harrison Barnette had a 93.

Mitchell’s Tyler Jackson also shot a 91.

Team scores: Mitchell 366, Bridgeport 376, Hemingford 412, Gordon-Rushville 469, Bayard 495