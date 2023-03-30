NORTH PLATTE — Scottsbluff's Kyan Allen won the boys 400 meters, was part of a first-place relay team and also was one of the top finishers in two other events Thursday during the Buffalo Bill Invite track meet.

Allen also was second in the 200 and third in the 100.

The Bearcats' Hans Bastron won the 3,200 and was second in the 1,600.

Gering's Eli Marez won the 800 and also was part of the Bulldogs' first-place 1,600 relay team.

Scottsbluff and Gering finished third and fourth, respectively, in the team competition. Scottsbluff was third in the girls meet, and Gering was fifth.

Gering's Madison Seiler swept the girls 400 and 800.

Scottsbluff's Paige Horne placed high in the hurdles, winning the 100 and placing second in the 300. She also was part of the Bearcats' winning 1,600 relay team.

Boys

North Platte 156, Hastings 150, Scottsbluff 121.5, Gering 81.5, Anselmo-Merna 9

(event winner, top local athlete)

100-1. Kolten Tilford, North Platte, 11.32. 3. Kyan Allen, Scottsbluff, 11.67. 200: 1. Greg Pruitt, Hastings, 23.54. 2. Kyan Allen, Scottsbluff, 23.70. 400. 1. Kyan Allen, Scottsbluff, 52.0. 800: 1. Eli Marez, Gering, 2:02.66. 1,600: 1. Austin Carrera, Hastings, 4:34.41. 2. Hans Bastron, 4:41.03. 3,200: 1. Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff, 10:27.06. 110 hurdles: 1. Caden Joneson, North Platte, 15.60. 2. Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff, 17.0. 300: 1. Creighton Beals, Gering, 43.82. 400 relay: 1. Scottsbluff (Ty Robles, Kyan Allen, Landon Amundsen, Hunter Lund), 44.84. 1,600 relay: 1. Gering (Tanner Gartner, Creighton Beals, William Rairigh, Eli Marez), 3:33.45. 3,200 relay: 1. North Platte, 8:28.53. 2. Gering (Eli Marez, Jackson Howard, Aiden Narvis, Bryce Carrillo). Shot put: 1. Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff, 45-8. Discus: 1. Drake Ferris, North Platte, 134-9. 5. Maddux Janecek, Gering, 122-1. High jump: 1. Nolan Studley, Hastings, 6-4. 5. Camden Ceplecha, Scottsbluff, 5-8. Pole Vault: 1. Layton Moss, North Platte, 12-0. 3. Ty Robles, Scottsbluff, 12-0. Long jump: 1. Kolten Tilford, NP, 20-8.25. 5. Eran James, Gering, 18-11.75. Triple jump: 1. Jackson Block, Hastings, 38-5.5. 2. Eran James, Gering, 38-1.5.

Girls

Kearney 243, North Platte 88, Scottsbluff 60, Hastings 59, Gering 56, Anselmo-Merna 17.

(event winner, top local athlete)

100: 1. Gabby Martinez, Kearney, 13.13. 3. Alissa Morales, Gering, 13.26. 200: 1. Gabby Martinez, Kearney, 26.69. 2. Jada Schlothauer, Gering, 27.64. 400: 1. Madison Seller, Gering, 1:00.57. 800: 1. Madison Seller, Gering, 2:19.10. 1,600: 1. Abigail Burger, Kearney, 5:34.01. 9. Demi Seelhoff, Gering, 6:24.73. 3,200: 1. Darin Brockmeier, Kearney, 12:51.08. 100 hurdles: 1. Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 15.69. 300 hurdles: 1. Kelsey Hatcher, Kearney, 48.26. 2. Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 48.34. 400 hurdles: 1. Kearney, 51.57. 5. Scottsbluff (Madison Still, Marly Laucomer, Marcela Colin, Leona Brezenski), 56.15. 1,600 relay: 1. Scottsbluff (Payton Burda, Taryn Spady, Ysabella Scherer, Paige Horne), 4:14.65. 3,200 relay: 1. Kearney, 10:35.72. 4. Scottsbluff (Hannah Rugroden, Hannah Hertzler, Claire Thomalla, Charley Edens), 11:37.0. Shot put: 1. Avery Franzen, Kearney, 38-1. 6. Mercedes Thrash, Scottsbluff, 31-5.5. Discus: 1. Haidyn Skeen, Kearney, 128-6. 13. Mercedes Thrash, Scottsbluff, 75-8. High jump: 1. Carly Purdy, North Platte, 5-0. 3. Rorian Crouch, Gering, 4-8. Pole vault: 1. Kylee Tilford, North Platte, 10-0. 5. Carlee Todd, Scottsbluff, 8-6. Long jump: 1. Carly Purdy, North Platte, 17-3. 6. Marly Laucomer, 15-6.5. Triple jump: 1. Madysen King, Kearney, 32-6. 7. Allie Darnell, Scottsbluff, 29-10.

Girls tennis

North Platte Invite

NORTH PLATTE —Two Gering doubles teams won both of matches during crossover

The No. 1 team of Jaylai Cervates and Cami Newman went 2-0, as did the No. 2 team of Aria Schneider and Sarah Baltz.

Ashlynn Feil had a win at No. 2 singles.

The Bulldogs Hannah Walker had a win at No. 1 singles in pool play