Prince, Palmer lead Elkhorn North girls past Scottsbluff in state tourney semifinals

“Offensively, I think that we did a much better job. I think we kind of settled into the environment and were able to make some shots,” he said. “I thought we did a nice job of attacking. In terms of our defensive efficiency, I just tip my hat to Elkhorn North. They made a lot of tough shots in big moments. We would go on a run and then they’d come back and make another shot. I just think they had some really timely points. Every time we would get it down into that nine to seven point range and kind of made a little charge, they had an answer for it.”

Bollish said he was proud of the way his team competed.

“(In the third quarter) we hit some shots and we got some stops. I thought we got out and ran better in the third quarter. We got some nice buckets and got some transition stuff going for us,” he said. “I think that helped create some momentum for us. Every time I felt like we had it go our direction, they were able to put a stop to it. Lots of times, I think, the shots they made were really tough shots. I don’t feel like we particularly gave up. I think that they just hit some good shots.”

Bollish said he and his team knew the tournament would be tough, but they were well prepared.