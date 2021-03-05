Prince, Palmer lead Elkhorn North girls past Scottsbluff in state tourney semifinals

LINCOLN — Elkhorn North’s Britt Prince and Reilly Palmer combined for 44 points in the Wolves’ 65-41 win over Scottsbluff in the NSAA Class B State Championship semifinals on Friday.
Elkhorn North started the game on a 15-4 run before Payton Burda buried a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 15-7.
Paige Horne scored on an old-fashioned 3-point play to bring the Bearcats within five at 15-10.
The Wolves scored six unanswered points to start the second quarter as they extended the lead to 21-10. Burda and Sabrina Harsh both scored four points and Mariyah Avila added three in the second to help the Bearcats keep the game close. Elkhorn North took a 30-21 advantage into halftime.
Scottsbluff kept it close through most of the third before Elkhorn North went on a 10-3 to close out the quarter.
With a 48-34 advantage going into the final quarter, the Wolves didn’t take its foot off of the gas.
The fourth quarter belonged to Palmer, who scored 10 of her team’s 19 points including nailing six of seven shots from the charity stripe. Scottsbluff managed just seven points — a 3-pointer by Izzy Wright and buckets from Burda and Avila.
Scottsbluff head coach Dave Bollish said his team played a much better game than they did in their 34-20 win over Crete on Wednesday.
“Offensively, I think that we did a much better job. I think we kind of settled into the environment and were able to make some shots,” he said. “I thought we did a nice job of attacking. In terms of our defensive efficiency, I just tip my hat to Elkhorn North. They made a lot of tough shots in big moments. We would go on a run and then they’d come back and make another shot. I just think they had some really timely points. Every time we would get it down into that nine to seven point range and kind of made a little charge, they had an answer for it.”
Bollish said he was proud of the way his team competed.
“(In the third quarter) we hit some shots and we got some stops. I thought we got out and ran better in the third quarter. We got some nice buckets and got some transition stuff going for us,” he said. “I think that helped create some momentum for us. Every time I felt like we had it go our direction, they were able to put a stop to it. Lots of times, I think, the shots they made were really tough shots. I don’t feel like we particularly gave up. I think that they just hit some good shots.”
Bollish said he and his team knew the tournament would be tough, but they were well prepared.
“The whole point of playing the schedule we play is that we want to be able to be battle tested when we get to the state tournament,” he said. “Those games helped prepare us for the really high level talent coming out of big communities. If you want to play at that level, you’ve got to compete at that level, so we don’t want to shy away from that with our schedule, we just don’t. You have to have those tough games. We’re better off coming in the tournament at 19-6 than we are at 21-2.”
Bollish said the success his team has had the past few seasons will only help them continue to improve.
“It takes all the parts and all the kids to develop a program and to grow through it that way,” he said. “Our seniors last year were instrumental to this year. Next year, this year’s seniors will be instrumental in helping to take more steps. ... Our kids actually said, ‘Hey, it was easier this year.’ It’s like, ‘Yeah, that’s what happens when you get there. We’re really excited about the future. I think that they’re hungry. I think that this kind of fuels the fire.”
It will be hard to see the seniors graduate, Bollish said.
“They’re so special and so mature,” he said. “They’re there with each other right now. They never stopped being a team. The game’s over and they’re togethe. I think that they’re disappointe because they wanted to go the next step. The crazy thing is that it meant a lot to them, but they knew how much it meant to (the coaches).That’s why they wanted it. They’re disappointed because they feel like they let us down, and there’s no way they could ever do that.”
Elkhorn North (20-2) 15 15 16 19 — 65
Scottsbluff (19-7) 10 11 13 7 — 41
Elkhorn North
Britt Prince 27, Reilly Palmer 17, Hannah Nadgwick 8, Reese Booth 8, Sydney Stodden 2, Molly Bruggeman 2, Grace Thompson 1.