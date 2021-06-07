PVC edges WESTCO; Express downs B&C Steel 5-2

Gering Platte Valley Companies and the WESTCO Zephyrs were locked in a pitcher’s duel until PVC took the 1-0 extra-innings win.
PVC’s Jack Franklin and WESTCO’s Wyatt Haught pitched masterful games.
Franklin got the win on the mound for Gering. Franklin gave up just two hits and issued two walks while striking out 11 Zephyrs batters for the complete game win.
In the loss, Haught pitched 7 2/3 innings while striking out 12, allowing two hits and issuing just one walk. Porter Robbins took the loss for WESTCO surrendering the games only run in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Dalton Wiese led the PVC offense with one hit in four at bats and one RBI.
Jerod Balthazor and Haught each had one hit for WESTCO.
The WESTCO Express overcame an early 1-0 lead by Gering B&C Steel to take the 5-2 win.
Tanner Gartner scored on a fielding error in the first inning to give B&C Steel the quick 1-0 lead.
Gavin Baltz scored on a passed ball, and Michael Thrash single drove in Moises Panduro to put WESTCO up 2-1.
Both teams went scoreless until the seventh inning.
Jackson Howard hit a triple that scored Adan Vargas. Howard plated a run on a fielding error that put Cortez Palomo on first base.
A Cameron Meyer single drove in the Express’ final run of the game. Palomo scored to give WESTCO the 5-1 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh.
In the bottom of the seventh, Carmelo Timblin hit an infield single to get on base for Gering.
Timblin advanced to second on a line drive to short by Lukah Schwery.
Timblin and Schwery advanced to third and second on a ground out by Isaiah Murillo.
Gartner hit a line drive to centerfield plating Timblin. The Express retired the next two batters to earn the 5-2 win.
The Zephyrs and Express are back in action of Wednesday, June 9 as both teams face off against North Platte.
Both Gering teams will be playing in the Chadron FNBO Nationals tournament.