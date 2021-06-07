PVC edges WESTCO; Express downs B&C Steel 5-2

Gering Platte Valley Companies and the WESTCO Zephyrs were locked in a pitcher’s duel until PVC took the 1-0 extra-innings win.

PVC’s Jack Franklin and WESTCO’s Wyatt Haught pitched masterful games.

Franklin got the win on the mound for Gering. Franklin gave up just two hits and issued two walks while striking out 11 Zephyrs batters for the complete game win.

In the loss, Haught pitched 7 2/3 innings while striking out 12, allowing two hits and issuing just one walk. Porter Robbins took the loss for WESTCO surrendering the games only run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Dalton Wiese led the PVC offense with one hit in four at bats and one RBI.

Jerod Balthazor and Haught each had one hit for WESTCO.

The WESTCO Express overcame an early 1-0 lead by Gering B&C Steel to take the 5-2 win.

Tanner Gartner scored on a fielding error in the first inning to give B&C Steel the quick 1-0 lead.

Gavin Baltz scored on a passed ball, and Michael Thrash single drove in Moises Panduro to put WESTCO up 2-1.

Both teams went scoreless until the seventh inning.