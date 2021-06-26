PVC splits doubleheader with Fort Morgan

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — Gering Platte Valley Companies won game one to split its doubleheader with Fort Morgan on Saturday.

In game one, Brady Radzymski reached first on a single to left field.

On the next at bat, Riley Schanaman crushed the first pitch for a two-run home run to get the PVC offense jump started.

Fort Morgan cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the second, but Jack Franklin have Gering the 3-1 lead plating Riley Hoke on a single to left.

Schanaman picked up his third RBI in the fifth bunting into a fielder’s choice that pushed Tristan Strauch across home plate.

The seventh inning proved to be the difference for PVC.

Blake Greene and Carmelo Timblin both scored on errors to push the lead to 6-2.

Franklin drove in two more runs plating Schanaman and Wiese for the final scores of the game.

Radzymski pitched a complete game to claim the win.

Schanaman and Franklin led Gering with three RBIs each. Franklin was 2-for-4 from the plate, and Schanaman had one hit in two at-bats.