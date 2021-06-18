 Skip to main content
Race to the finish
Sidney’s 17th annual Gold Rush Days hosted it’s first 5K obstacle course race. The youth division ran one mile, and the adult division ran a 5K, both having multiple obstacles to overcome as they ran, walked and occasionally stumbled to the finish line. Winners of the races were as follows:

Youth: Tanner Wood, 1st, 14:32; Hudson Santero, 2nd, 14:58; Lily Torres, 3rd, 15:01

Women: Valerie Richards, 1st, 28:06; Deeona Johnston, 2nd, 31:11; Kate Behrends, 3rd, 31:58

Men: Parker Dickman, 1st, 23:04; Hunter Arterburn, 2nd, 23:12; Kelan Kaiser, 3rd, 23:52

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

