SBPS BOE 091321

Jeff Downey began the comments with discussing why masking makes sense to protect those who are unvaccinated, specifically students aged 12 and under.

“I thought it was completely unacceptable last year that so many school districts around this country thought that avoiding the risks of this disease were worth keeping children home, yet again, in front of screens,” he said. “But there’s a difference between embracing risk and recklessness, and luckily, with this particular question we’re faced with tonight — the question of whether or not to require masks in order to protect children under 12, who haven’t yet had the chance to be vaccinated — it’s simple. … Masking is something easy and hardly inconvenient that we can all do to really limit the spread of COVID within our elementary schools and keep children from getting sick.”

Downey was followed by multiple opponents of a mask mandate, one of which was Heather Neu, an early childhood educator and parent of a student. Neu said that in her experience, the masks really made learning difficult at those young ages when seeing how mouths formed works and facial expressions relayed emotions are crucial in the students’ development.