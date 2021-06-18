Richter inks with Dickinson State to play baseball

Trent Richter’s three years at Western Nebraska Community College paid off when he signed a letter of intent on Thursday with Dickinson State College in Dickinson, North Dakota.
Richter, a Scottsbluff High School graduate, was a key contributor to the Cougars’ baseball team that won the Region IX title in May.
Richter said he is thrilled to continue pitching at Dickinson State, an NAIA school.
“I am very excited about it,” Richter said. “Being able to extend my career and education out to the next level. It will be an interesting trip up.”
Richter said he is excited to help rebuild the school’s baseball program.
“I really liked Coach Michael Dahl and the rest of the coaching staff,” Richter said. “They gave me a pretty good scholarship so all I have to pay for is my apartment. The field is really nice and the program is just starting up again after a couple of years of not being there. I am excited to help go there and help build that program up.”
Last season, the Blue Hawks went 15-25 and had four players on the North Star All-Conference team.
At WNCC, Richter redshirted his first year. During the 2019-20 season, he appeared in just four games with one save and just five earned runs before the season was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last season, Richter started 11 games with 14 appearances. He tossed 56.1 innings and struck out 48 batters. He finished with a 7.67 ERA.
Richter said the past year was a memorable one for him.
“Those are memories that I will never forget,” he said. “Being able to bring back a plague and hang it up. Then, always coming back here and see it and be a part of this program’s history and what an accomplishment this program made.”
Richter said pitching at WNCC helped him tremendously.
“I am not a power, fastball guy anymore,” he said. “Being able to move the ball around is what Coach (Mike) Jones and Coach (Ryan) Burgner helped me with like getting my off-speed pitches to actually move and to throw in the right spots. That was a big help.”
Richter said he became a better player by grinding away to improve as a pitcher.
“All of my coaches (at every level) really helped me out a lot with everything I needed, whether it be baseball or life. It not only made me a better player, but a better person also,” he said.
Richter spent a short time on the Western Nebraska Pioneers as a short-term contract player. He is now looking into other possibilities, including pitching for the Badland Big Sticks, which is located in Dickinson.
“I was actually on a short-term contract so I am off now, but my goal still is to build the velocity up. Once I get up to Dickinson this fall, I will work on location and get better with the off-speed,” he said.
Richter said he is looking forward to fine-tuning his skills at Dickinson State.
“As far as right now, I just need to work on improving my game even more just to get looked at,” he said. “It doesn’t matter where you go, if you are good enough you will be found. As long as I keep working hard and keep doing what I need to do, I will hopefully get the opportunity to show (my skills to coaches at the next level).”