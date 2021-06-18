Richter inks with Dickinson State to play baseball

Trent Richter’s three years at Western Nebraska Community College paid off when he signed a letter of intent on Thursday with Dickinson State College in Dickinson, North Dakota.

Richter, a Scottsbluff High School graduate, was a key contributor to the Cougars’ baseball team that won the Region IX title in May.

Richter said he is thrilled to continue pitching at Dickinson State, an NAIA school.

“I am very excited about it,” Richter said. “Being able to extend my career and education out to the next level. It will be an interesting trip up.”

Richter said he is excited to help rebuild the school’s baseball program.

“I really liked Coach Michael Dahl and the rest of the coaching staff,” Richter said. “They gave me a pretty good scholarship so all I have to pay for is my apartment. The field is really nice and the program is just starting up again after a couple of years of not being there. I am excited to help go there and help build that program up.”

Last season, the Blue Hawks went 15-25 and had four players on the North Star All-Conference team.