Robidoux Quick and Dirty brings cyclists to area

On his way to the finish, he passed through the line of trees at West Lawn Cemetery and it felt familiar.

“That little cemetery is exactly where I cam with my wife and kids,” he said. “I turned and saw those trees and the bluffs and I was like ‘that’s right where we were.’”

In 2017, he was gathered with strangers, all there for one shared moment. This time, he was determined to finish the last few miles of a race he’d finish second in.

He didn’t mind coming in behind Ashton Lambie, a 29-year-old world record holder.

“I’ve very happy with second,” he said. “I’ll take it almost like a win.”

Whitman said he enjoyed the course and the beauty of the area. Organizer Aaron Raines said he heard other riders share the sentiment.

“People had a lot of good things to say,” he said. “They loved the area and they’re planning on coming back.”

About 175 cyclists participated in this year’s Quick and Dirty, and despite so many unknowns earlier in the year Raines said it went well.

“We’re one of the few races nationally that went off without much of a hitch,” he said.