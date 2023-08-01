MITCHELL — Chad Rutherford wasn’t too concerned about his score Monday night. He was just happy to be back in the saddle again.

The 31-year-old Hillsboro, Texas, native had a solid ride on his horse, Vitalix San Luis, during the bareback competition during the Challenge Xtreme Roughstock Rodeo at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds. It was his first competition in two months after breaking his middle finger on his free hand, an injury that required two surgical procedures.

“I’ve been excited about this all week,” Rutherford said after his ride in the first of two bareback sessions that earned a score of 83. “I’ve been hungry. I’m hungry for this. I had a good horse that had a great trip. It was kind of how I was hoping it would go, and it was a lot better than what she normally does. Usually, the horse just hops across (the arena).”

Monday’s event also included sessions for bull and saddle bronc competitions as well as a mutton bustin’ event for kids.

Rutherford’s middle and index finger on his left hand were taped together Monday, the lingering result of hitting his hand on the back of his horse during a ride and severely injuring the middle finger.

“It basically broke off,” Rutherford said. “The only thing that kept it holding on was a tendon and my skin.”

He had a pair of surgeries over the two months to initially place pins in his hand, and then later to remove them.

Rutherford still can’t close the hand to make a fist, but he was just recently cleared to return to competition.

“(The doctors) told me, ‘The bone is healed, you’re heathy. Go ahead.’ That’s what I did,” he said.

It wasn’t the first time an injury has kept him out of competition.

“In 2017, I almost died in Reno, Nevada,” he said. “I had a horse stop on my back and crush my rib cage.”

The injury happened after Rutherford had a qualified run and the whistle blew.

“The horse then made a dirty move and threw me down underneath her,” he said.

He caught the horse’s back leg on his back and rib cage, and he broke eight ribs over 13 places. He also cracked his collar bone and a shoulder blade.

“That happened on June 19, and by Aug. 17, I was back on a horse,” he said.

As for why he did?

“I love to compete and this is what I do for a living,” Rutherford said. “I have a wife and three kids and this is how I provide, to the best of my ability. Injuries are part of the game, it’s about how you overcome the mental part of the injury.

“Rodeo is not a long career and it’s a very humbling sport,” he said. “There’s the good and bad to it, but you just have to keep moving forward.”

He has been a bronc rider for 13 years and is a first-generation rodeo competitor in his family.

“My dad played around with some bulls when he was young, but he was never really serious about it,” Rutherford said. “I’ve always been a bronc rider. It’s a dogfight. I am an aggressive guy, I have an aggressive riding style and the event I chose is aggressive. It fits me.”

And how much longer will he continue to do it?

“I have been blessed with a healthy body, and I bounce back from injuries pretty quick,” Rutherford said. “God-winning and my wife-willing, maybe another five years or so.