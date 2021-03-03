Sabrina Harsh comes up big in Scottsbluff's 34-20 win over Crete

Sophomore Sabrina Harsh came up big to lead Scottsbluff to a 34-20 win over Crete in the first round of the NSAA Class B Girls State Basketball Championships on Wednesday.
Harsh scored 17 points, had multiple blocks and also came up big on the boards to lead the Bearcats to its second-ever win in the state tournament.
“(Harsh is) unreal,” Scottsbluff head coach Dave Bollish said. “We’ve been able to watch that all year. I think that what’s really helped her is that she has such great leadership around her who has helped motivate her and get her focused. (They’ve gotten)( her to really buy in and be as special as she can be. They’ve seen it in her, they’ve trusted it in her, and they demand it of her. She’s got great leaders who are bringing out the best in her, and we’re just really happy that she’s on our team.”
Harsh scored seven of the team’s first-half points and never let up.
After a quick bucket to start the third gave Crete the 10-9 lead, Harsh put Scottsluff back on top at 11-10.
Crete’s Marin Rasgorshek hit one of two free throws that briefly tied the game at 11-11, but Harsh again found the bottom of the net to reclaim the lead at 13-11.
The Bearcats would not surrender that lead the rest of the game.
Lexi Mach brought Crete within two at 22-20 with three minutes gone in the fourth quarter. Izzy Wright, though, nailed a huge 3-pointer to put Scottsbluff up five at 25-20.
Another Harsh bucket increased the lead to 27-20. The Bearcats would cruise the rest of the way.
Bollish said it took a total team effort to get the win while holding defending state champion Crete to its lowest scoring output of the season.
“Holy cow, those Wrights (Izzy and Cali) hit some big shots. Mariyah stepped up and took care of the ball for us,” he said. “(Emma) Foote and Sabrina got going early.”
The Bearcats play a high-tempo game, but got lulled into a slower game with Crete, but Bollish said his team stuck to the game plan
“I just couldn’t be more proud of the girls,” he said. “Their defense is unbelievable. Their toughness is unreal. We want to run teams. We want to let that break it open for us and it did there in the fourth quarter. That was the plan all along, so I’m super-proud of these girls.”
Bollish said his team played stifling defense in the win.
“That’s just a defensive effort. That’s a team focus. I’m super proud of them,” he said.
Harsh led all scorers with 17 points, Izzy Wright added seven and Avila poured in five for the Bearcats.
Scottsbluff will take on Elkhorn North on Friday at 3 p.m. MDT in the semifinals.
“Elkhorn North I think likes to try to get up and play some tempo,” Bollish said. “They are young. The point guard moves a little different. She’s very long, she handles it really well. They like to play our style, and we know Omaha Gross. We’re kind of familiar with their style, so I think we’ll have some good notes off of the game that we saw.”
Scottsbluff 7 2 11 14 – 34
Crete 8 0 5 7 — 20
Scottsbluff
Sabrina Harsh 17, Mariyah Avila 5, Izzy Wright 7, Cali Wright 3, Emma Foote 2.
Crete
Leah Jurgens 5, Hannah Newton 8, Lexi Mach 4, Marin Rasgorshek 1, Marli Stones 2.