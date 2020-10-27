Scottsbluff advances to B-8 Subdistrict title match against Gering with win over Alliance

Paige Horne pounded home 14 kills and Emma Foote finished with a triple-double in leading the Scottsbluff volleyball team past Alliance in four sets to advance to the B-8 sub-district title match.
The Bearcats dropped the first sets 25-20 before capturing the final three sets 25-21, 25-22, 25-15.
Scottsbluff will face top-seeded Gering on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Gering High School with the winner earning a trip to the district finals.
Scottsbluff coach Leslie Foral said they played well after that first-set loss.
“We definitely had moments where we were playing really well,” Foral said. “We were all clicking and our serve receive was doing really well, and the setters were doing a great job of distributing the ball. Then I think we had moments where we gave away too many points. But that is the game of volleyball and that will happen. We just have to minimize our errors. I thought the girls did a good job. It is the end of the season and everyone is tired, but they came with a lot of energy and they brought their own energy and I thought I thought they did a good job at that and we found a way to win.”’
Alliance controlled the first set winning 25-20 and led the entire set except once.
It was the last three sets that Scottsbluff found some spark where the Bearcats found some timely hitting and big service runs.
“Honestly it isn’t anything I am doing; it is the girls and it is a mentality change,” Foral said about the difference between the set they lost and the three they won. “I think their focus shifts and they are just now getting into the rhythm and making the adjustments they need to on their block and their defense is getting set. They are figuring out a way what they have to do offensively when they are attacking to the open areas. But I have to give it to Alliance where they did a great job in that third set in coming back. Our girls didn’t know quite how to respond and Alliance never gave up and they kept fighting.”
Alliance coach Jessica Kaiser said she loved how her team keeps fighting, especially in that third set where Scottsbluff led 16-3 to watch Alliance cut the lead to 24-22 on a service ace from Avah Steggall. Scottsbluff won the third set 25-22.
“They really did fight back. They found some fire and they fought back,” Kaiser said. “We just got our setter back yesterday from being out a couple of weeks. It is tough when you don’t have those kids at practice, but they fought hard and we had a really good year.”
Kaiser said they played well considering what they have been through the last few weeks.
“We were a little rusty. We haven’t played a game for 15 days,” Kaiser said. “We had a different lineup due to quarantine, so all-in-all I am very proud of the girls. They really could have given up a couple weeks ago when we were going to be out for so long. At times I thought we played pretty well like in the third set when we came back a little bit.”
Two keys for Scottsbluff was their serving and some big kills, especially from freshman Paige Horne, who led the way with 14 kills followed by Foote with 12.
“What is crazy is she [Paige] hasn’t really played varsity until the last few weeks,” Foral said. “She has come on strong and she was a key player tonight. I mean she had some big hits especially when we needed them. And she puts up some big blocks, too.”
The serving was also key where the Bearcats had seven huge service runs in the final three sets. Foote served up five aces in the win while Gracee Michael had three aces.
“Serving is something we have always have put an emphasis on this season,” Foral said. I took it from John Cook and that is something they do at Nebraska and they really put an emphasize on is serving. I transitioned us into that this year is we are trying t serve aggressive because I know it takes teams out of their rhythm and out of their system. I thought they did good job of taking the shots I was giving them, staying aggressive, and going on those runs.”
The second set was a nail-biters as Alliance led 20-19 before Foote served three points to put Scottsbluff up 23-20 before winning 25-20.
The third set saw Scottsbluff bolt to a 16-3 lead behind a 5-point service run by Megan Bewley and a 6-point run by Foote. Scottsbluff led 20-7 at one time. That was when Alliance fought back cutting the lead to 22-16 after four points from Emma Wood and then three points from Amauri Browning to slice the lead to 23-20. Scottsbluff won the third set 25-22.
The fourth set saw Foote serve five points behind two Horne kills for a 5-1 lead. Scottsbluff went up 17-10 behind Bewley’s four points. Scottsbluff won the fourth 25-19.
Scottsbluff now plays Gering to move into the district finals. Foral knows they have to be at the top of their game against a talented Gering squad.
“We have to minimize errors,” Foral said. “They are a good team and they are used to winning and they know how to win. They have some good hitters on the outside and then they have a really good setter that can distribute and move the ball. We just have to go out and play aggressive, take care of our side, and then hope that works out for us.”
