Scottsbluff advances to B-8 Subdistrict title match against Gering with win over Alliance

“Honestly it isn’t anything I am doing; it is the girls and it is a mentality change,” Foral said about the difference between the set they lost and the three they won. “I think their focus shifts and they are just now getting into the rhythm and making the adjustments they need to on their block and their defense is getting set. They are figuring out a way what they have to do offensively when they are attacking to the open areas. But I have to give it to Alliance where they did a great job in that third set in coming back. Our girls didn’t know quite how to respond and Alliance never gave up and they kept fighting.”

Alliance coach Jessica Kaiser said she loved how her team keeps fighting, especially in that third set where Scottsbluff led 16-3 to watch Alliance cut the lead to 24-22 on a service ace from Avah Steggall. Scottsbluff won the third set 25-22.

“They really did fight back. They found some fire and they fought back,” Kaiser said. “We just got our setter back yesterday from being out a couple of weeks. It is tough when you don’t have those kids at practice, but they fought hard and we had a really good year.”

Kaiser said they played well considering what they have been through the last few weeks.