Scottsbluff, Alliance boys to play for Western Conference Tournament title

The third quarter saw Alliance go on a 12-2 run to lead 32-17 and led 34-21 after three periods.

The fourth quarter saw Gering outscore Alliance 16-8 and cut the lead to single digits at 36-27 on back-to-back Franklin buckets. Caeson Clark hit a bucket to stop Gering’s run. Joseph Van Annedcame back with a bucket to cut the lead to nine, but Crayton Cyza hit a free throw with 56 seconds to put the game back to 10 points.

Gering came back as Franklin scored five points to cut the lead to five, 39-34. Alliance hit some clutch free throws down the stretch by Cyza and Jaden Kelley for a 42-34 lead. Franklin finished off the scoring as he hit an NBA 3-pointer at the buzzer for the final margin.

Gering coach Kyle Cotton said his team played well defensively and rebounded well. Cotton said they just need to find some more scoring.

“I thought we played really well defensively,” Cotton said. “We limited what they were trying to do. We made them take some tough shots and we have been rebounding really well. That was one of our keys and I thought we did that well.”

Cotton said they just need to work on the offensive end.