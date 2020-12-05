Scottsbluff, Alliance boys to play for Western Conference Tournament title

The Scottsbluff and Alliance boys will meet for the Western Conference Tournament championship after both teams registered hard-fought, semi-finals wins Friday at Gering High School.
The Bearcats put three in double figures and opened the game with a 17-0 run in running to a 59-46 win over Mitchell. Alliance survived a determined Gering team as Carson Clarke poured in 18 points with Alliance earning a 42-37 win.
The other boys game Friday saw Chadron earn a 47-40 win over Sidney behind 15 points from Justus Alcorn and 14 points from Xander Provance.
Saturday’s action at Scottsbluff High School will pit Sidney and Gering at 10 a.m. followed by Mitchell and Chadron at noon. Scottsbluff and Alliance will battle at 2 p.m.
All three games were close and the teams were evenly matched. Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion said his team played well in the first quarter as they opened the game on a 17-0 run and leading 22-4 after the opening eight minutes. After that, Gullion said they just hung on for the win.
“We got off to a quick start and hit some shots,” he said. “Defense kind of got us going and we got some stuff in transition. Then we got a little stagnant. We had ups and downs throughout the game where we went on some stretches of runs were we scored and then we went through stretches where we couldn’t score. Part of that is having an inexperienced team and we will continue to get better with these guys. We really liked their effort and they are playing together.”
The first quarter was a big key where Tyler Harre connected on two treys and Kellon Harris had a trey for that 17-0 run.
Gullion said the first quarter was great and then Mitchell outscored Scottsbluff in the last three quarters.
“We got off to a hot start and that helped us out and then we were able to just maintain,” he said. “They [Mitchell] was playing with arguably the best player in the region [Austin Thyne). You can tell that hurt them a little bit. We took advantage early and then they got in a rhythm with their other guys. Mitchell will be a tough team down the road.”
The second quarter saw Mitchell outscore Scottsbluff 12-10 and trail 32-16 at halftime. The third quarter saw the Bearcats bolt to a 40-24 lead and lead 43-29 after three quarters. The fourth quarter saw both teams exchange buckets as Scottsbluff earned the 59-46 win.
Harre led the Bearcats in scoring with 19 points followed by Izaiah Mendoza with 16 points. Harris finished with 11 for the Cats.
Mitchell was led by Francisco Barrios with 16 points followed by Easton Anderson with 15.
The other semifinal between Alliance and Gering was a defensive contest. Gering led 4-3 early before Alliance closed out the first quarter on an 8-0 run for the 11-4 lead.
The second quarter saw Gering tie the game at 12 on a Jack Franklin 3-pointer with just under six minutes to play in the quarter. Alliance came back and went up 18-12 and led 20-15 at halftime.
The third quarter saw Alliance go on a 12-2 run to lead 32-17 and led 34-21 after three periods.
The fourth quarter saw Gering outscore Alliance 16-8 and cut the lead to single digits at 36-27 on back-to-back Franklin buckets. Caeson Clark hit a bucket to stop Gering’s run. Joseph Van Annedcame back with a bucket to cut the lead to nine, but Crayton Cyza hit a free throw with 56 seconds to put the game back to 10 points.
Gering came back as Franklin scored five points to cut the lead to five, 39-34. Alliance hit some clutch free throws down the stretch by Cyza and Jaden Kelley for a 42-34 lead. Franklin finished off the scoring as he hit an NBA 3-pointer at the buzzer for the final margin.
Gering coach Kyle Cotton said his team played well defensively and rebounded well. Cotton said they just need to find some more scoring.
“I thought we played really well defensively,” Cotton said. “We limited what they were trying to do. We made them take some tough shots and we have been rebounding really well. That was one of our keys and I thought we did that well.”
Cotton said they just need to work on the offensive end.
“That was our focus with defense and rebounding,” Cotton said. “We did that. We just couldn’t find the offense to go along with it. I think we have the right pieces; we just have to figure out how to get some baskets to go. We have to find a little bit of help for Jack and Brett, who combined for 34 and the rest of the team had three. We have to figure something out.”
Franklin finished with 24 points to lead Gering while Brett Pszanka tallied 10 points.
Alliance was led by Clarke with 18 points followed by Jaden Kelley with nine and Chase King with eight.
First Game
Sidney 12 12 11 15 – 40
Chadron 11 9 10 17 – 47
SIDNEY
Sawyer Dickman 6, Zack Burke 2, Jaeden Dillehay 2, Micah Schneider 6, Treyson Johnstone 2, Connor Hartzler 3, Nolan Hofrock 7, Dylan Gunkel 8, Jacob Dowse 4.
CHADRON
Dawson Dunbar 5, Brodey Plansky 1, Xander Provence 14, Michael Sorenson 5, Gaurav Chima 7, Justus Alcorn 15.
Second Game
Scottsbluff 22 10 11 15 – 59
Mitchell 4 12 13 17 – 46
SCOTTSBLUFF
Tyler Harre 19, Kellon Harris 11, Jackson Ostdiek 1, James Bruner 6, Tate Talkington 6, Izaiah Mendoza 16.
Mitchell
Francisco Barrios 16, Carter Reisig 8, Rylan Aguallo 7, Easton Anderson 15.
Third Game
Gering 4 11 6 16 – 37
Alliance 11 9 14 8 – 42
GERING
Joe Van Anne 2, Brett Pszanka 10, Jack Franklin 24, Kaden Bohnsack 1.
ALLIANCE
Jaden Kelley 9, Jaron Matulka 2, Crayton Cyza 4, Chase King 8, Caeson Clarke 18, Jaxon Bair 1.
