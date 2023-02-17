It was a packed and loud environment at Scottsbluff High School Friday night for a cross-river boys basketball showdown.

Gering came into the contest looking to upend Scottsbluff like they did in January. Scottsbluff, on the other hand, tried to avoid that.

And the Bearcats definitely did in a 77-40 win that featured both the good and the bad.

Scottsbluff came out of the gate firing on all cylinders, and opened with 13 straight points and led 22-6 after the first quarter. They stretched that cushion to 44-10 at the break.

Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion told his team it was probably one of the best halves they have played on both sides of the ball all year.

“I thought our guys were very locked in on both ends of the court and came out with a ton of energy,” Gullion said. “I told them I thought that is the best they played on defense all year. They were flying around and contesting shots and that is where it all started and then we were able to hit a couple threes to get us going offensively.”

Gullion said the way the Bearcats played Friday is what it will take to go far in the postseason.

“That is what it is going to take,” he said. “That type of energy. That type of urgency on both ends of the court to be able to advance in the post-season.”

Gering coach Rick Winkler was honest that his team struggled, especially not being able to hit shots just like they couldn’t do in a loss to North Platte on Tuesday.

“Well, we played really bad,” Winkler said. “(Scottbluff’s) defensive pressure really got to us and we could not get anything going. It happened in two games now so now we have to go back to the drawing board and figure out what is going on and what we need to do to get better.”

The game had plenty of electricity as both sides were in the spirit of another Scottsbluff/Gering battle. For the Bearcats, it was an offensive show as they had a multitude of have players hit 3-pointers, baskets in the paint and two Kellon Harris dunks.

The Bearcats scoring attack featured four players in double figures and eight getting points all together.

Harris and Nate Kelley led the way with 18 points each while Michael Mickey and Carter Reisig each had 15.

Gullion said everyone shared the ball well to get someone with an open look.

“I was very pleased. We shared the basketball and got multiple guys to score it,” he said. “When we share the ball like that I think we are pretty tough to beat because you can’t just key on one guy. We have multiple guys that can score it and that is the way we need to play.”

Gering had two in double figures as Jacob Van Anne finished with 13 while Kaden Bohnsack had 10.

While the game was decided in the first half of who was going to win, Gering did play better in the second half as they battled Scottsbluff tooth and nail. The Bulldogs came out the locker room trading baskets with Scottsbluff, but could never get two in a row.

Scottsbluff, on the other hand, had two mini runs in the third, a 5-0 run to make the score 55-21 on buckets by Reisig and Harris and then closed out the quarter on a 7-0 run. It came on a Harris dunk, a Kaedon Patton bucket, and a Tyson Klein 3-pointer from the corner.

Gullion is hoping his team continues playing strong going into the playoffs.

“It won’t be any easier. The post-season is where you find out who you are,” Gullion said. “We know we will have a tough game next week and then we will see who get to play for the district final. We know we have two tough matchups and we have to be playing our best.”

Winkler said they have to put this week behind them and get ready for the postseason.

“I told them that we have some soul searching to do and figure out what is going on and get ready for the post season,” he said. “We still have basketball to play so we have to get ready for next week and see if we can get some wins and get on the right track.”

Gering (40):

Max Greeley 5, Nate Seiler 4, Jacob Van Anne 13, Uriah Ybarra 8, Kaden Bohnsack 10.Scottsbluff (77):

Carter Reisig 15, Kellon Harris 18, Caleb Swisher 1, Nate Kelley 18, Michael Mickey 15, Tyson Klein 3, Kaedon Patton 5, Max Howell 2.