Scottsbluff boys down Gering 10-0 in opener

The Scottsbluff boys soccer team sailed past Gering on the Bulldogs home turf with a 10-0 win and an early finish to Saturday afternoon’s match-up.
The game stayed pretty even during the first half, Scottsbluff not scoring until nearly 20 minutes into the game with a goal from senior Francisco Morales.
The Bulldogs only gave up three scores to the Bearcats in the first half, and sophomore goalkeeper Theodore Rickey had a close, diving save with 16:30 left in the half. Still, the Bearcats’ junior Aaron Schaff scored two more goals before the half was up, one of them sailing into the net just 50 seconds before halftime.
Scottsbluff managed to get the ball rolling early in the second half, with sophomore Eduardo Sena scoring within the first 10 minutes and sophomore Kellon Harris following it up with another goal just two minutes later.
With about 20 minutes left in the game Gering senior goalkeeper Dymitrius Marshall went down for a save and missed, leaving the goal wide open, but Gering defenders came to his aid and managed to keep the ball from entering the goal.
With 19:20 left in the second half, Gering senior Gavin Nuss was issued a red card and forced to sit out the rest of the game. Scottsbluff got a free kick out of the deal, and senior Porter Robbins scored, stretching the lead to 6-0.
From there, the Bearcats scored four more goals, one on a bounce in overtop the Gering goalkeeper and defenders. Senior Octavious Gonzales scored the final goal of the game, ending it 6 minutes and 23 seconds early due to the mercy rule.
Scottsbluff head coach Nate Rock said that while the first half was close, his team just focused on their goals.
“They played well,” he said. “We just focused on our performance, and we just had five or six goals that we wanted to accomplish, and that’s what we kind of tracked, and they were able to accomplish those. So they had a good game.”
Rock said it was good to finally play outside, and he thought that helped out a lot in Saturday’s game.
“I felt like once we started, we got into the game. We’d been inside all week,” he said. “We got outside (Friday), but once we got outside and we just we settled down, I felt pretty good about it.”
Scottsbluff will hit the pitch again on Tuesday, March 23, against Newcastle, Wyoming, at 4 p.m. at home.
Gering will be traveling to Douglas, Wyoming, for their next match on Friday, March 26, at 5 p.m.