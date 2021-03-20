Scottsbluff boys down Gering 10-0 in opener

The Scottsbluff boys soccer team sailed past Gering on the Bulldogs home turf with a 10-0 win and an early finish to Saturday afternoon’s match-up.

The game stayed pretty even during the first half, Scottsbluff not scoring until nearly 20 minutes into the game with a goal from senior Francisco Morales.

The Bulldogs only gave up three scores to the Bearcats in the first half, and sophomore goalkeeper Theodore Rickey had a close, diving save with 16:30 left in the half. Still, the Bearcats’ junior Aaron Schaff scored two more goals before the half was up, one of them sailing into the net just 50 seconds before halftime.

Scottsbluff managed to get the ball rolling early in the second half, with sophomore Eduardo Sena scoring within the first 10 minutes and sophomore Kellon Harris following it up with another goal just two minutes later.

With about 20 minutes left in the game Gering senior goalkeeper Dymitrius Marshall went down for a save and missed, leaving the goal wide open, but Gering defenders came to his aid and managed to keep the ball from entering the goal.