Scottsbluff boys, girls top Alliance

ALLIANCE — The Scottsbluff boys basketball team received 23 points from Kellon Harris and the Bearcats earned a big 45-43 road win over Alliance on Friday night.
Harris not only had 23 points to lead both teams, but he also hit the game winning free throws with five seconds to play to earn the win.
Scott Gullion said it was a big team win.
“Our defensive energy was tremendous, and we were able to limit their key players,” he said. “Kellon came up huge obviously with 23 and drove it hard and got fouled to make the winning free throws. But it was a huge team win. Contributions and winning plays by multiple guys.”
It was a tight contest especially in the second half. Scottsbluff’s defense played strong in the first half, holding the Alliance scorers down with a 28-18 halftime lead.
The second half was a different story as the game was tied at 43-43 when Harris drove and was fouled. His two free throws put the Bearcats up by two and Crayten Cyza’s last second shot didn’t go to give Scottsbluff the win.
Scottsbluff only had six players hit the scoring column. Harris had 23 points with four treys and 5 of 6 from the charity stripe. No other Bearcat was in double figures. Tyler Harre finished with seven points including a 3-pointer, Tate Talkington had six points, Trevor Schwartz had two points, and Jackson Ostdiek had three points.
Alliance was led in scoring by Caeson Clarke who had 14 points while Jaron Matulka finished with 10 points.
Scottsbluff shot 38 percent from the field and were just 7 of 11 from the charity stripe.
The Bearcats had 25 rebounds. Harre and James Bruner each had six. Harre and Talkington each had six assists in the win.
Alliance shot 37 percent and shot 28 percent from the 3-point arc (5 of 18). The Bulldogs were 11 of 14 from the charity stripe. Alliance had 21 rebounds led by Clarke with nine and Cyza with seven boards.
The girl’s game was all Scottsbluff as the Bearcats ran to a 54-11 halftime lead and won going away 72-23.
The Bearcat girls had 13 players hit the scoring column, led by Payton Burda with 19 points.
Scottsbluff girls coach Dave Bollish said everyone one the team saw action and he was impressed with seniors Quincey Johnson and Avery Fox, who got a start Friday night and played well.
“I thought we did a nice job of executing our press and coming out in attack mode early,” Bollish said. “Payton Burda comes out and hits a three in the first couple seconds. I thought that was a good way to set the tone and happy for her in that. We got to start some kids that put in a lot of effort from the bench. Quincey Johnson and Avery Fox got a start and really proud and happy for those kids tonight. They did a great job. Avery comes out and attacks right away and Quincey gets some nice rebounds and gets us in transition. I thought our second wave of kids came out and did a nice job of keeping the intensity up and getting some buckets going. Our kids played well and I thought they did a nice job of managing the environment and the situation.”
Both Scottsbluff teams now face Sidney Saturday on the road and the girls contest will be battle between two of the top teams in the Panhandle. Bollish knows they will have to play their best Saturday.
“I know they had a tough contest tonight with Gering and they are a good team. They create a couple match-up problems for us. They are well-coached and they play a little bit different style so we will have to adjust and be ready to come in and execute and continue to be aggressive. I think that is when we play our best when we play loose and free and attack. That is when we play our best basketball.”