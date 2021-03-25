Scottsbluff boys roll past Buffalo 6-0

Porter Robbins made it 4-0 with a goal at 16:54 in the second.

At 24:22 in the second period, Karim Castillo-Leos provided Braden Anderson with the assist. Francisco Morales closed out the match with a goal at 37:02 on a feed by Andrews, his second assist of the game.

Rock said his team was able to pick it up on the offensive end in the second after keeping Buffalo on its heels.

“Our possession I think tired them out. We try to make teams make choices, kind of pick their poison. We were able to do that a little bit. I think they got tired as the game went on. We made some adjustments. We were able to score for in the second half.”

Scottsbluff has an early season test when they travel to North Platte on Monday, March 29.

“That will be a big test for us, We don’t have a traditionally great record against North Platte, so it’ll be a challenge for us,” Rock said. “It’s still pretty early season. It’s hard to tell exactly what we’re going to be dealing with. We’ve been focusing on ourselves, instead of worrying about what our opponents do which we can’t have any control over. We aare really focused on what we want to do. I think we have spent less time focusing and trying to scout other teams and more time working on ourselves this year.”