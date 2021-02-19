Scottsbluff boys roll past Gering rivals

Thunderous cheering filled the Scottsbluff High School gymnasium as the age-old rivalry between Scottsbluff and Gering took to the basketball court for the second time this season.

The Bulldogs battled their way throughout the game, but the Bearcats never let them take the lead. Scottsbluff finally pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 77-58.

The Bearcats were led by senior Izaiah Mendoza and junior Tyler Harre, who combined for 44 of Scottsbluff’s 77 points. Mendoza also might have come close to breaking the school record for steals in a game, according to coach Scott Gullion.

“I thought Isaiah Mendoza kind of set the tone for us,” he said. “He was playing really hard on the defense of them.”

The senior finished is final regular season home game as the lead scorer for Scottsbluff as well.

The Bearcats energy kept going as sophomore Kellon Harris found his way to the rim twice, with a dunk in both the second and third quarters.

Gering did their best to keep up, answering both dunks with three pointers from senior Brett Pszanka. Pszanka ended the game nearly half the Bulldogs points in the game.