Scottsbluff boys soccer falls to North Platte in a shootout

“It is too bad there isn’t a better way to end a regular season soccer game than a shootout because I think both teams deserve to win tonight,” he said. “But, getting that under our belt and feeling that tension and knowing close games, those are things that build character and puts steel in your spine. We will learn from it and take it to the post season.”

This win should help Scottsbluff as they go for a sub-district title.

“I said if our only goal was to beat North Platte, then we don’t have very lofty goals,” Rock said. “They are great competition. They prepared us to play hard and that is why I love playing them at the end of the year. We are ready for post-season play and all our goals are still in front of us and that is what we will take away from this.”

Neither team scored in the first half and neither team scored in the first 20 minutes of the second half. Scottsbluff got on the board first with 20 minutes left as Lincoln Frank delivered a pass to Aaron Schaff who found the back of the net to give the Bearcats the 1-0 lead.

With about eight minutes left, Scottsbluff had two big chances to score again with shots, but both went wide of the net.