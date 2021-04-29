Scottsbluff boys soccer falls to North Platte in a shootout

The Scottsbluff and North Platte boy’s soccer teams needed a shootout to settle the final regular season match before sub-districts on Thursday at Landers Soccer Complex.
Each team scored one goal in the second half and then neither team scored in the two 10-minute overtime periods. In the shootout, North Platte converted three penalty kicks to Scottsbluff’s one to earn the 2-1.
Scottsbluff coach Nate Rock said his team played hard, but he doesn’t like shootouts. Instead, he would love to see overtime where teams start pulling players off the field every two minutes.
“I think we played really hard. We battled,” Rock said. “We were a little rusty at times, but I thought we had some fairly good chances and we were able to put one away. We then couldn’t hold it long enough and they got one. I am really proud of the way they battled. Going 100 minutes and lose in a shootout is tough.”
Both teams played hard throughout the contest. Rock said both teams deserved to win this contest.
“I thought there were stretches where they out-played us and there were stretches where we out-played them,” he said. “It was back and forth. Both teams deserved to win. Shootouts are a poor way to end a soccer game.”
Rock said even though they had to go to a shootout, they can learn from this as they enter the post season when they face Holdrege Monday in Lexington in sub-district action.
“It is too bad there isn’t a better way to end a regular season soccer game than a shootout because I think both teams deserve to win tonight,” he said. “But, getting that under our belt and feeling that tension and knowing close games, those are things that build character and puts steel in your spine. We will learn from it and take it to the post season.”
This win should help Scottsbluff as they go for a sub-district title.
“I said if our only goal was to beat North Platte, then we don’t have very lofty goals,” Rock said. “They are great competition. They prepared us to play hard and that is why I love playing them at the end of the year. We are ready for post-season play and all our goals are still in front of us and that is what we will take away from this.”
Neither team scored in the first half and neither team scored in the first 20 minutes of the second half. Scottsbluff got on the board first with 20 minutes left as Lincoln Frank delivered a pass to Aaron Schaff who found the back of the net to give the Bearcats the 1-0 lead.
With about eight minutes left, Scottsbluff had two big chances to score again with shots, but both went wide of the net.
North Platte got the equalizer goal with six minutes to play as Mason Carter found Jaylan Ruffin with a pass and Ruffin planted the ball into the back of the net.
North Platte ended the second half with three good chances for the winning goal but one was saved with four minutes to play and another went high, while the third shot off a corner kick saw a header go high to end regulation tied at 1-1.
The first overtime saw both teams have opportunities to score. Scottsbluff had two chances with the first coming off a corner kick and the other came as Francisco Morales missed going high. North Platte had three shots with one save and the other shots going high and wide.
The second overtime saw Scottsbluff open the 10-minute overtime with a couple shots. Schaff missed high followed by Kellon Harris just barely missing high. North Platte finished the second overtime with three shots, including two off corner kicks, but their shots wouldn’t go in either to force a shoutout.
The penalty kick saw Scottsbluff score just once out of four kicks with Charly Gomez-Lara getting it past the North Platte goalkeeper. North Platte scored three times in the shoutout to get the win. North Platte’s goals came from Ruffin, Collin Manzano, and Caden Miller.
Sub-district action begins Monday in Lexington. Lexington will face Gering while Scottsbluff meets up with Holdrege. The winners will battle Tuesday for an automatic berth into the district finals.
Rock said his team will take it one game at a time.