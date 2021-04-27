Scottsbluff boys top Gering 11-2

On a drizzly Tuesday afternoon, the Scottsbluff and Gering boys hooked up in a crosstown soccer match.

It was a tale of two halves for the Gering boys. Scottsbluff scored six first half goals to lead 6-0. The second half was more of an evenly played contest as the Bearcats came away with the 11-2 win.

The Bearcats had a plethora of scorers in the game as senior Francisco Morales recorded a hat trick while Charly Gomez and Kade Huck each had a pair of goals.

For Gering first-year coach Chris Guadarrama, it was a sense of seeing improvement in his team from the first time they faced Scottsbluff back in March.

“I thought we have progressed since the first meeting. The first half we started off good, but it’s been little fundamental things the boys need to continue to work on,” he said. “The second half the two goals gave us confidence, but again we conceded five more goals and that is something we have to get better at. I am just proud of the effort this team has given throughout the game and season.”

Scottsbluff is a very experience team. Morales scored two of the first three goals. The other goal came from sophomore Kade Huck for a 3-0 lead and that was about 12 minutes into the match.