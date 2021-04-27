Scottsbluff boys top Gering 11-2

On a drizzly Tuesday afternoon, the Scottsbluff and Gering boys hooked up in a crosstown soccer match.
It was a tale of two halves for the Gering boys. Scottsbluff scored six first half goals to lead 6-0. The second half was more of an evenly played contest as the Bearcats came away with the 11-2 win.
The Bearcats had a plethora of scorers in the game as senior Francisco Morales recorded a hat trick while Charly Gomez and Kade Huck each had a pair of goals.
For Gering first-year coach Chris Guadarrama, it was a sense of seeing improvement in his team from the first time they faced Scottsbluff back in March.
“I thought we have progressed since the first meeting. The first half we started off good, but it’s been little fundamental things the boys need to continue to work on,” he said. “The second half the two goals gave us confidence, but again we conceded five more goals and that is something we have to get better at. I am just proud of the effort this team has given throughout the game and season.”
Scottsbluff is a very experience team. Morales scored two of the first three goals. The other goal came from sophomore Kade Huck for a 3-0 lead and that was about 12 minutes into the match.
After that, Aaron Schaff scored off an assist from Eduardo Sena for a 4-0 in the 28th minute. Four minutes later, Gomez nailed the first of back-to-back goals. Gomez would make it 6-0 late in the first half for the 6-0 halftime lead.
Huck scored his second goal shortly into the second half. Gering kept fighting as they avoided the shutout as Luis Avila scored to make the score 7-1.
Scottsbluff added three more goals as Octovious Gonzalez fed Morales with a pass and the senior put the ball into the back of the net. Scottsbluff scored again and then Gonzalez scored the final goal of the game to make it 11-2.
Gering’s second goal came from Ben Hernandez.
Guadarrama said his team is young and the goal is just to continue to get better each match.
“We are a very young team. We carry experience in some players and newbies in others, but with more time to learn the game and the system we run, the more experience this team is trending in the right direction,” he said. “The goal is to continue to see progression in these kids. I have seen throughout the season, but more so the last three games. A win would be huge especially with sub-districts right around the corner it would give us some confidence against the number one seed Lexington.”
Both teams will wrap up the regular season on Thursday. Gering will host Douglas, Wyoming, while Scottsbluff will host North Platte.
Guadarrama said he is excited for the future as these young guys get experience. Gering has just four seniors on the team while Scottsbluff has 13 seniors.
“I want to praise the kids. They have put in the work at practice to become better and it shows,” he said. “The record doesn’t reflect that, but they have picked up on the game as the season went on and are willing to learn more with time. It, being my first year, the kids know it’s a rebuilding season, but they have stepped up and even drawn interest from other students who want to join next season. Everyone loves a Cinderella story, and I see this team being that for years to come.”