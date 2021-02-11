Scottsbluff boys top North Platte, girls fall

The Scottsbluff boys basketball team received 20 points from Kellon Harris and the Bearcats held on to down North Platte 62-54.
The girls contest was a tight game from the first quarter with North Platte hitting clutch free throws at the end of the game to earn the 50-42 win.
The Scottsbluff boys started the game strong by rolling to a 14-4 first quarter lead. The Bearcats continued playing strong as they outscored North Platte 23-18 in the second quarter to lead 37-21 at halftime.
The second half belonged to North Platte. The Bulldogs outscored Scottsbluff 14-7 in the third quarter to make it a close contest, trailing just 44-35 after three quarters.
The fourth quarter saw North Platte cut the deficit to six points at 57-51, but Harris and Izaiah Mendoza hit clutch free throws down the stretch to gain the win.
Harris led the Bearcats with 20 points followed by Tyler Harre with 13. Trevor Schwartz and Mendoza each finished with nine points.
The girls game was close throughout. North Platte held a slim 12-8 lead after one period. The two teams played even in the second quarter, each scoring nine points, as North Platte led at halftime 21-17.
The third quarter saw North Platte outscore Scottsbluff 16-10 to hold a 37-27 lead. Scottsbluff did outscore North Platte in the fourth quarter 15-13 and had the lead down to four, 46-42 with 34.7 seconds to play, but North Platte hit some key free throws to earn the win.
Scottsbluff had eight players hit the scoring column. Mariyah Avila was the only Bearcat in double figures with 10 points followed by nine points from Sabrina Harsh, six points each from Emma Foote and Izzy Wright, five points from Payton Burda, three points from Anna Kelley, two from Avery Fox, and one points from Paige Horne.
The Scottsbluff girls will wrap up the regular season when they host McCook Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. The Scottsbluff and McCook boys play at 3:45 p.m.
The Scottsbluff girls will then host the B-8 sub-district next week with Alliance facing Gering on Tuesday with the winner meeting Scottsbluff on Thursday in the sub-district championship with the winner automatically advancing to the district finals.