Scottsbluff boys top North Platte, girls fall

The Scottsbluff boys basketball team received 20 points from Kellon Harris and the Bearcats held on to down North Platte 62-54.

The girls contest was a tight game from the first quarter with North Platte hitting clutch free throws at the end of the game to earn the 50-42 win.

The Scottsbluff boys started the game strong by rolling to a 14-4 first quarter lead. The Bearcats continued playing strong as they outscored North Platte 23-18 in the second quarter to lead 37-21 at halftime.

The second half belonged to North Platte. The Bulldogs outscored Scottsbluff 14-7 in the third quarter to make it a close contest, trailing just 44-35 after three quarters.

The fourth quarter saw North Platte cut the deficit to six points at 57-51, but Harris and Izaiah Mendoza hit clutch free throws down the stretch to gain the win.

Harris led the Bearcats with 20 points followed by Tyler Harre with 13. Trevor Schwartz and Mendoza each finished with nine points.

The girls game was close throughout. North Platte held a slim 12-8 lead after one period. The two teams played even in the second quarter, each scoring nine points, as North Platte led at halftime 21-17.