Scottsbluff boys topple Sidney

SIDNEY — The Scottsbluff boys basketball team had a strong game offensively and defensively as they handled Sidney 64-29 on Saturday evening in Sidney.

The Red Raiders came into the game after defeating Gering 66-33 on Friday while Scottsbluff earned a 45-43 win over Alliance on Friday.

Saturday’s encounter was all Bearcats.

The first quarter was close as Scottsbluff managed just a 14-9 lead. Scottsbluff opened things in the second quarter, outscoring Sidney 17-5 to grab a 31-14 lead at halftime.

Sidney started the third quarter, slicing the Scottsbluff lead to 31-9, but it was short-lived as the Bearcats went up 38-19 and then led 47-25 after three periods.

Scottsbluff kept playing hard in the fourth, out-scoring Sidney 17-4 to get the win.

Scottsbluff put 11 players in the scoring column. The Bearcats were led by Tate Talkington and Izaiah Mendoza each with 11 points. Tyler Harre also added 10 points followed by Kellon Harris with nine and James Bruner with eight.

Sidney was led in scoring by Sawyer Dickman with 10 points followed by Jaeden Dillehay with eight points.