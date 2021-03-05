Scottsbluff, Bridgeport girls ready for battle in NSAA State Basketball Championships

The Scottsbluff and Bridgeport girls continue their runs in the NSAA State Basketball Championships today.

The Bridgeport girls take the court against BRLD at 1 p.m. MST at Lincoln Northeast High School.

The game can be livestreamed at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com, and will be broadcast by KMOR at 93.3 FM.

Scottsbluff battles No. 2 seed Elkhorn North in the semifinals at 3 p.m. MST at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Bearcats game will be livestreamed at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com, and will be broadcast by The Trail at 106.9 FM.