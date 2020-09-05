Scottsbluff claims Scottsbluff Tennis Invite title

The Scottsbluff red team claimed the Scottsbluff Tennis Invitational title on Friday, Sept. 4.
Gering, North Platte blue and Scottsbluff white tied for second place.
In No. 1 singles, Trent Davis of Gering finished in first place, followed by Scottsbluff’s Barrett Frank and Alliance’s Brysen Darveau.
Scottsbluff’s Kade Huck took the No. 2 singles title over North Platte blue’s Brock Little ande Gering’s David Karpf.
Scottsbluff’s No. 1 doubles team of Frank and Porter Robbins finished in first. North Platte blue’s Landon Blank and Ethan Mercer finished second and Scottsbluff white’s Riley Little and Avery Wicker took third.
Scottsbluff’s Aaron Schaff and Ethan Ramirez claimed the No. 2 doubles team title over North Platte blue’s Joe Stone and Adam Freeze. Alliance’s No. 2 doubles team of Kaeden Adams and Deavon Duarte finished third.
