Scottsbluff ends second at GNAC Golf Invitational

NORTH PLATTE — The Scottsbluff girls golf team had four golfers finish in the top 10 to take second in the team standings at the GNAC Invitational on Friday, Oct. 2.

The Bearcats were led by Emily Krzyzanowski’s second place finish with a 74. Anna Kelley carded a 77 for fifth, Halle Shaddick took eighth at 88, and Nielle Heinold shot an 89 for 10th place. Scottsbluff had a team score of 328 to finish behind North Platte which scored a 316.

Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer continues to golf well ending third with a 75. The Bulldogs’ Tayber Meyer finished ninth with an 89. Madison Mumm shot 106 for a 15th place finish for the Bulldogs.

Also for Gering, Cerelia Barrios scored 142 and Monae Castro-Saenz carded a 130. Gering ended fourth in the team standings with a 400.

Both teams will be back in action on Monday, Oct. 5 at Heritage Hills Golf Course in McCook for the Class B-4 district tournament.

GNAC Golf Invitational

Top 10