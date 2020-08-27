Scottsbluff football team opens season against Columbus

When the Scottsbluff Bearcats football team takes the field against Columbus today, they will be doing so with a lot of new faces.
Gone from last year is Sabastian Harsh and Jacob Krul, who finished first and second in rushing yards in Class B.
Scottsbluff head coach Jud Hall said it’s always hard having to replace key contributors every season.
“It’s tough every year to replace an outgoing senior class,” he said. “You just hope that you prepared your kids at the JV level. You have to get them as many games at that level as possible, and work them in as they’re taking over in their Friday night roles.”
Hall his team put in a lot of hard work during the offseason to make sure they had another strong campaign this season. The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t slow them down at all, he said.
“We were able to have camp this summer,” Hall said. “We were also able to go to Chadron State’s camp, so we just had a normal summer. We just had to split up how we did the weight room, but, as far as developing our players for this season, it didn’t really have an impact on us at all.”
The Bearcats a lot of games by big margins last year, so they were able to give the players who will be starters this year some precious varsity experience, Hall said.
“It’s good anytime you get a chance to play on Friday night. I think the speed of the game on Friday nights is just completely different than on Monday or Thursday night,” he said. “Anytime you get a chance to play on Friday night as an underclassmen or in a backup role, it only helps you for when it’s your time to be a starter.”
The Bearcats open up the season against Class A Columbus after scheduling conflicts made it necessary to find a new opponent.
“It just came together as they lost a first week game, and we lost our first week game against a Colorado school. We were both open, and the NSAA is allowing us to fill in open dates as they come available. Our athletic directors worked together to make that possible for us.”
Hall said they will be facing an unfamiliar foe in Columbus.
“To be honest, I don’t know a whole lot about them as far as their roster is concerned,” he said. “They do look like a very explosive team on film that I’ve seen. We’ll prepare for them just like we did last year for a Class A game against North Platte.”
Hall said there are two big keys for them to pull out the win on Friday.
“We’re going to have to play good defense, and we’re going to have to play ball control when we have the football on offense,” he said