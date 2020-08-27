Scottsbluff football team opens season against Columbus

“It’s good anytime you get a chance to play on Friday night. I think the speed of the game on Friday nights is just completely different than on Monday or Thursday night,” he said. “Anytime you get a chance to play on Friday night as an underclassmen or in a backup role, it only helps you for when it’s your time to be a starter.”

The Bearcats open up the season against Class A Columbus after scheduling conflicts made it necessary to find a new opponent.

“It just came together as they lost a first week game, and we lost our first week game against a Colorado school. We were both open, and the NSAA is allowing us to fill in open dates as they come available. Our athletic directors worked together to make that possible for us.”

Hall said they will be facing an unfamiliar foe in Columbus.

“To be honest, I don’t know a whole lot about them as far as their roster is concerned,” he said. “They do look like a very explosive team on film that I’ve seen. We’ll prepare for them just like we did last year for a Class A game against North Platte.”

Hall said there are two big keys for them to pull out the win on Friday.

“We’re going to have to play good defense, and we’re going to have to play ball control when we have the football on offense,” he said