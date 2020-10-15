Scottsbluff freshman medals at state, credits team effort

Going into the second day of the Girls Golf Class B State Tournament, Nielli Heinold of Scottsbluff knew it was time to settle down and focus on helping her team win the state championship title. As a freshman, she placed seventh overall.
“I knew we were going to go for a state title,” she said. “And I knew I needed to be part of that.”
Scottsbluff finished the first day of the championships in the lead by 21 strokes, but Heinold said that despite going into the first day confident, she ended up struggling against the weather.
“I knew like the weather was going to definitely be a factor in how I played in the first day. I just, I kind of fell apart. I just wasn’t super confident,” she said. “I wasn’t really focused all the time.”
However, on the second day, she decided she needed to support her team however she could, and that ended up being by improving her game by five strokes and coming in seventh place at state.
She said the hardest hole on both days was the sixteenth, not necessarily because of the makeup of the hole itself, but because she considers it one of the most important holes of the course.
“It’s kind of that make or break point in your round in my opinion,” she said. “Hole 16 is usually where I will count up my scoring. I usually have an idea of what I’m shooting by then. And if it’s a high number, then I know I have to kind of be more aggressive in the round. But if I’m comfortable with where I’m at, I play not as aggressive and not trying to, like, be more risky (with the) shots.
Heinold said she didn’t exactly realize, though, that she was sitting in a spot to place in the top 15 until after she finished the course and looked at the scores. She attributes her early high school career success to her team.
“I mean, my team was, they just really were counting on me,” she said. “And them counting on me I think didn’t put a lot of pressure on me. It just made me, like, more focused and just made me know what I had to do.”
Heinold has been playing golf since the age of three, although it wasn’t until she was eight that she began to take it more seriously, she said. While she plans to play soccer in the spring, she said she loves golf and its team atmosphere, despite it being a more individual sport.
“I just love the atmosphere, and I like my teammates. They just really bring me up,” she said. “Even though it’s more of an individual sport, your team does a lot, and I think that’s what made me happy to be a part of it all.”
Scottsbluff golf coach Brock Ehler said Heinold and teammates Anna Kelly and Emily Krzyzanowski will be lynchpins to the team’s run at a three-peat and 10th state title.
“Having three of the top players in the state doesn’t hurt,” he said. “They work hard at the game. They’re going to play a lot of tournaments (in the offseason) and their goals are high.”
Ehler said he will do what he can to help Heinold and her teammates improve.
“They call each other to go play golf, so we open the course three to four days a week. The coaches go out there and we meet to touch up a few things, but mostly we just go play golf and have fun. It’s about being around the game and developing relationships.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!