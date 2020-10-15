Scottsbluff freshman medals at state, credits team effort

Going into the second day of the Girls Golf Class B State Tournament, Nielli Heinold of Scottsbluff knew it was time to settle down and focus on helping her team win the state championship title. As a freshman, she placed seventh overall.

“I knew we were going to go for a state title,” she said. “And I knew I needed to be part of that.”

Scottsbluff finished the first day of the championships in the lead by 21 strokes, but Heinold said that despite going into the first day confident, she ended up struggling against the weather.

“I knew like the weather was going to definitely be a factor in how I played in the first day. I just, I kind of fell apart. I just wasn’t super confident,” she said. “I wasn’t really focused all the time.”

However, on the second day, she decided she needed to support her team however she could, and that ended up being by improving her game by five strokes and coming in seventh place at state.

She said the hardest hole on both days was the sixteenth, not necessarily because of the makeup of the hole itself, but because she considers it one of the most important holes of the course.